From Fetch to Ketch: New Shop off Dairy Block, New Summer Market on Yates

After five years as a movable market, the Denver Flea has put down roots as Fetch Shop, a 3,000-square-foot store at 1855 Blake Street, Suite 100, which is opening for business today, June 4, as the city’s first "cultivated shopping experience."

“The goal of Fetch Shop is to create an evergreen, fresh collection of brands under one roof that, together, reflect a clear sense of place and time,” explains Blake Adams, founder of Fetch. “We, like other retailers at Dairy Block, are creating a new brick-and-mortar shopping experience which we hope will position downtown Denver as the city’s premier retail destination.”

That’s a challenge with stores like Players and, soon, Patagonia giving up the ghost in LoDo, but Fetch’s founder is convinced the concept will be a draw. The shop will be a “retail test kitchen” that will rotate dozens of brands in and out of the space. The kitchen is also just off the Dairy Block, which has proved a real home for people heading out for a night on the town; recent retail additions could make this area a spot for a day on the town, too.

Fetch will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and Adams still plans to hold quarterly Fetch Markets, starting Friday, June 21, with the Fetch Friday Summer Solstice party and concert (21+) and a chance to shop early at the movable market with close to 200 vendors; the market will return on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, at 2635 Blake Street. Find out more at thisisfetch.com.

EXPAND Yates Street Collective

If the name “Fetch” has a familiar ring, that’s because it’s an offshoot of Mean Girls, the movie that made the term popular as slang for “cool” a decade ago. Or is it because Denver already has a Ketch Boutique?

That’s the new shop at 4416 Yates Street that “is all about love,” according to its website. “Bit by beautiful bit, we will make the world a more beautiful place.” For starters, Ketch is part of the Yates Street Collective Summer Pop-Up Series, which debuts Friday, June 7, from 4 to 9 p.m. The inaugural market will include over thirty local vendors, food trucks and other businesses from around the world.

“This new First Friday event will feature Colorado artisans, but also the work of global artists such as Purpose Jewelry, made by survivors of human trafficking, where 100 percent of proceeds goes directly back to survivors,” notes Ketch owner Kodie Ketchbaw. “And Rice Love backpacks. When you buy a bag, you feed a family in India!”

Admission is free; get all the details at ketchboutique.com.