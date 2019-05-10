Bad Weather Sinks Film on the Rocks Titanic Screening

Film on the Rocks promised Titanic would be screened at Red Rocks "RAIN OR SHINE," all caps. Well, apparently that's not true. The screening has been cancelled, and will not be rescheduled. Will our hearts go on?

The forecast: between 45 and 50 degrees with light showers – unpleasant, but hardly treacherous. And really, what would have been more perfect than a cold, wet night for watching Leonardo DiCaprio shiver in the icy waters of the Atlantic. Denver loves an immersive experience, right?

While this will come as bad news to Titanic fans, nobody will be more disappointed than former Lumineers member Neyla Pekarek, who was planning to headline with a solo set, opener Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do, and comedian Brandt Tobler – all locals who were given a rare shot at playing the Rocks.

For those who already have tickets, AXS will automatically refund credit cards.

Earlier this week, we wrote about every screening, musician and comedian slated to perform at Film on the Rocks in 2019. Next up: Bohemian Rhapsody, on May 28.