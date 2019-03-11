Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

We hear you: Work can suck. Fortunately, this city is replete with opportunities to squeeze every bit of joy out of your scarce idle hours without squeezing you for cash. You can feed your curious minds with art shows, choral concerts and museum presentations all week long without ever opening your wallet. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.
Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit
Monday, March 11, through Sunday, April 7
McNichols Building
The highlights of a ten-year history await at the Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit, a tribute to the models and designers who make up the Queen City's sartorial scene. Behind-the-scenes photos offer insight into the creative process driving some of Denver Fashion Week's most memorable runway shows, while on-site installations re-create some of its most indelible looks. The McNichols Project Series continues with an exhibit dedicated to the past of the forward-looking festival; the gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. Visit Denver Fashion Week's Facebook events page for further details.
Animals in Art, Science & Activism
Wednesday, March 13, 5:30 and 6:45 p.m.
Denver Art Museum
Since the dawn of humankind, when people painted on cave walls instead of canvas, art has immortalized the relationship between man and beast. TEDxMileHigh Adventures and CultureHaus present an exploration of human interaction with animals throughout the centuries, showing how those interactions came to shape modern science, art and culture. Led by Stampede: Animals in Art curator John Lukavic and the University of Denver's Sarah Bexell, the program adds vital context to a series of works that commemorate interspecies connections. Admission is free, but space is limited to sixty people; visit the Denver Art Museum events calendar to register and find out more.
Indigenous Film Series
Wednesday, March 13, 6:30 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature and Science
The International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission are serious organizations that provide vital services — but this week, they're joining forces to make you laugh when the Indigenous Film Series returns with a showcase of humorous shorts. From the good-natured goofs of The Golden Fidget — which was directed entirely by eight- to ten-year-old students — to the pointed satire of the Dakota Access Pipeline-inspired No Reservations, the films in this series share underrepresented voices in the fields of cinema and comedy. The free screenings, which also include Pookums, Ronnie BoDean and Is That One of Your Jokes?, kick off at 6:30 p.m. in the Phipps Theater. Reserve a seat and learn more on the Denver Museum of Nature & Science events calendar.
Mother F**ker in a Cape: Robin Childs
Wednesday, March 13, 7 to 9 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
While it seems like there's no place more inclusive than the world of make-believe, many fantasy fiction fans are happily ignoring the fact that some of the genre's tropes are rooted in the perspectives of patriarchs and colonizers. Robin Childs, creator of the fantasy-tinged comic book series LeyLines, was increasingly troubled by the way her imagined world perpetuated the injustices of slavery and male-dominated monarchies, and after several attempted course corrections, ultimately decided to end the ongoing story altogether. Childs joins Mother F**ker in a Cape podcast host R. Alan Brooks for a fearlessly honest discussion of Childs's slowly unfolding insights on a special episode called "I'm Not Racist. How Did My Story Get That Way?" Find out how social responsibility can shape creativity at a live recording of one of the signature shows on the Mutiny Transmissions podcast network; learn more at the Mutiny Information Cafe Facebook page.
Abiding Blessings: A Musical Conversation With Saints Through the Ages
Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
For the more spiritual side of the otherwise debauched St. Patrick's Day weekend, lend your ears to the lifted voices of the Canto Deo Chamber and Festival Choirs at "Abiding Blessings: A Musical Conversation with Saints Through the Ages." Thoughtful writings from Martin Luther, Christina Rossetti and saints Patrick, Augustine and Paul are interspersed with ancient hymns and vocal arrangements by such great composers as Anton Bruckner, Felix Mendelssohn, John Rutter, Dan Forrest and Ola Gjielo at a soul-stirring concert. There's no cover charge to enjoy the performance, but pre-registration is highly recommended. Visit the Canto Deo Choirs Eventbrite page to RSVP and learn more.
