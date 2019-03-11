Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

We hear you: Work can suck. Fortunately, this city is replete with opportunities to squeeze every bit of joy out of your scarce idle hours without squeezing you for cash. You can feed your curious minds with art shows, choral concerts and museum presentations all week long without ever opening your wallet. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit

Monday, March 11, through Sunday, April 7

McNichols Building

The highlights of a ten-year history await at the Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit, a tribute to the models and designers who make up the Queen City's sartorial scene. Behind-the-scenes photos offer insight into the creative process driving some of Denver Fashion Week's most memorable runway shows, while on-site installations re-create some of its most indelible looks. The McNichols Project Series continues with an exhibit dedicated to the past of the forward-looking festival; the gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. Visit Denver Fashion Week's Facebook events page for further details.

Animals in Art, Science & Activism

Wednesday, March 13, 5:30 and 6:45 p.m.

Denver Art Museum

Since the dawn of humankind, when people painted on cave walls instead of canvas, art has immortalized the relationship between man and beast. TEDxMileHigh Adventures and CultureHaus present an exploration of human interaction with animals throughout the centuries, showing how those interactions came to shape modern science, art and culture. Led by Stampede: Animals in Art curator John Lukavic and the University of Denver's Sarah Bexell, the program adds vital context to a series of works that commemorate interspecies connections. Admission is free, but space is limited to sixty people; visit the Denver Art Museum events calendar to register and find out more.