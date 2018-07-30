Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Happy Monday, thrifty and adventurous Coloradans! Whether nursing a post-UMS hangover or unwillingly returning to work, you have plenty to grumble about as the week begins. But there's also plenty to celebrate in the days ahead; the same overworked grumblers can fill their free time learning, dancing and soaking up the natural splendor of the Centennial State. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Deadbeat host IzzyDead Mothereffer Stu Osborne

Deadbeat with IzzyDead

Tuesday, July 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor

500 Santa Fe Drive

One of Denver most deliciously diabolical drag shows, Deadbeat serves up gothic glamor with dark beats and daring looks. Hosted by the inimitable IzzyDead Mothereffers, Deadbeat performers aim for provocation and hit their marks fabulously. Tuesday's lineup includes punny performers Cardi Acarrest, Amya Ku Nt Douglas, Hunter LaLonde (aka Biscuit), Vivica Galactica and Dita Von Sleeze, with DJT on the ones and twos. They'll all be at Glady's: The Nosy Neighbor; find out more on the Gladys Facebook events page.

Anythink Libraries

Colorado Day BioBlitz

Wednesday, August 1, 9 a.m. to noon

Barr Lake State Park

Spend the Centennial State's 142nd anniversary at Barr Lake State Park, admiring the flora and fauna at the Colorado Day BioBlitz. Presented in coordination with Anythink Libraries' Backyard Wilderness exhibition at Wright Farms, as BioBlitz you can enjoy the scenic lakeside landscape while identifying species of insects, plants, birds and other wildlife in a fun-filled joint effort to take inventory of the area's immense biodiversity. You can also keep track of your discoveries with free "SEEK" or "iNaturalist" smart phone apps. Visit Anythink's events calendar for more information.