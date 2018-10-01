Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

October has officially arrived, and while the year's spookiest month tends to function as one long buildup to Halloween, the week's inventory of entertainments is decidedly bereft of heebie-jeebies and creepy crawlies (although many of Colorado's haunted house attractions are already scaring up business). Still, the calendar is so full of free concerts, comedy shows, art walks and games, it's downright frightening. Rent may be due, but anyone can unwind for free this week, including at these five events.

Courtesy of Cervecería Colorado

Lotería Night

Tuesday, October 2, 7 p.m.

Cervecería Colorado

People have been playing Lotería, a game of chance known for its colorful cards, brain-teasing riddles and exuberant cries of victory, since the fifteenth century. Though the game purportedly originated in Italy, its traditions took root in Mexico, where Lotería imagery permeates folkloric art, and even the Catholic Church attempted to cash in on the craze. The rules are similar to those for bingo, if you replaced numbered balls with a 54-card deck steeped in elaborate iconography with a corresponding mythos. Cervecería Colorado, a brewpub dedicated to pouring Mexican craft beers, is hosting weekly Lotería tournaments throughout the next two months, starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, and concluding on December 18. Guests receive a free scorecard with the purchase of a draught, so this is an ideal way for novices to try their hand at the ancient game; winners can snag a prize growler. Head over to Cervecería Colorado's Facebook events page if you're eager to pick a card and party down.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Poetry and Music

Tuesday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

The University of Colorado Performing Arts Program's weekly gift to classical music aficionados adds verse to virtuosos at "Poetry and Music," an evening that finds harmony between the spoken word and the plucked string — and sprinkles in some dancing for good measure. Adapted from a poem by Alfonsina Storni, Miguel Del Aguila's "Submerged" is the centerpiece of the concert, as well as the official U.S. debut of the three-harp arrangement. The program presents original poems and choreography from Alya Howe, soundtracked by harpist Janet Harriman's masterly renditions of Claude Debussy's "Les Chansons de Bilitis" and Carlos Salzedo's "Bolmimirie." To find out more or watch a live stream of the performance, visit the CU Presents events calendar.