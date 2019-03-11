Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Colorado’s bookish world lights up this week, as Denver events spotlight essays on desolation, godliness without religion, and a Democracy Now! host. Aspen has Dark Money (this may not surprise you). And Arvada celebrates all of the books, music and art that one Saturday afternoon in late winter can handle. Here are Denver's five best literary events for the week.

Jane Mayer, Dark Money

Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m.

Aspen Institute/Paepcke Auditorium

1000 North 3rd Street, Aspen

$25

The Aspen Institute’s 22nd Winter Words series closes out with Jane Mayer, investigative reporter and longtime writer for The New Yorker and author of Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right. Mayer will discuss her work with media strategist and former director of Aspen Public Radio Carolyne Heldman. Tickets for the event are available on the Aspen Institute website.