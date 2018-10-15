Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

There’s an abundance of celebrations in Colorado’s literary world this week: a bash for Denver’s own literary journal, a used-book sale benefiting local libraries, a soirée for science fiction and one for just plain science. That adds up to a joyous embarrassment of riches — and a crazy schedule. Pace yourself, stay hydrated and pause once in a while to be grateful for all the local literary world has to offer. Here are the five best events on the calendar:

Copper Nickel 27 Release Party

Tuesday, October 16, 7 p.m.

K Contemporary Gallery

1412 Wazee Street

Free

CU Denver’s Creative Writing Program will celebrate the publication of the 27th issue of its international literary journal, Copper Nickel, which this round includes the work of Irish poets Elaine Feeney, Conor O’Callaghan and Jessica Traynor, as well as Denver visual artists Kristen Hatgi Sink, Rebecca Berlin, Daisy Patton and Mario Zoots. Drinks and charcuterie will be served — and really, who can turn down a good Irish charcuterie and some damn fine poetry?

EXPAND Knopf

Markus Zusak, Bridge of Clay

Friday, October 19, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek High School

9300 East Union Avenue, Greenwood Village

$30

The Tattered Cover brings acclaimed author Markus Zusak (The Book Thief) to Cherry Creek High School to talk about his new book, Bridge of Clay. Zusak breathes life into the story of five boys left to their own devices in an adult world, and how they struggle to survive while searching for the reason that their father disappeared. The $30 ticket includes a copy of the book and a designated place in the signing line.

Jefferson County Libraries

Whale of a Used Book Sale

Friday, October 19, through Sunday, October 21

JeffCo Fairgrounds

15200 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden

Free

If you’re in the market for some cheap reads — and if you’re reading this, let’s assume you are — then you should head to Golden this weekend for the Jefferson County Library Foundation’s semi-annual Whale of a Used Book Sale, where over 80,000 books, DVDs, vinyl records and more will be on the block, starting at just fifty cents. Two quarters? You can’t even get an hour of parking with that anymore. But out at the fairgrounds, the parking is free and admission is, too, and some great books will be yours for just the change from your pocket.

EXPAND MileHiCon

MileHiCon 50

Friday, October 19, through Sunday, October 21

Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center

7800 East Tufts Avenue

Three-day passes at the door $50; single-day passes $20 to $22

It’s the golden anniversary for this Denver sci-fi/fantasy lit celebration. Come have some of your favorite books signed, shake hands with the authors, get a photo taken (hey, they make great bookmarks, too) and rub elbows with some of the biggest writers (and fans!) in the genre. It’s three days of pure geek-lit love, and it's been going on for half a century. Come get some.

Andy Weir comes to Fort Collins. Aubrey Pick

The Big Think/2018 Fort Collins Book Festival

Saturday, October 20, and Sunday, October 21

Several locations in Fort Collins

Free

Fort Collins is hosting a weekend of literary happenings focusing on “The Big Think,” an in-depth look at science, technology and innovation in literature. After a 62 percent increase in attendance over the past two years, the annual book festival has expanded to two days to accommodate hordes of appreciative fans. The closing keynote with author Andy Weir (The Martian, Artemis), will be held Sunday, October 21, at the Lory Student Center on the CSU campus, wrapping up a busy weekend of winning, way-out words.



Know of an event that belongs on this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.