Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

April may be the cruelest month, but you couldn’t tell it by the literary offerings in Denver during its opening week. From inspiring the next generation of young women wunderkind to hyping hiking adventures throughout colorful Colorado, to sharing fiction from a variety of surprising and fascinating sources, events will celebrate a world of words. Here are your five best literary bets this week.
Tiffany Pham, Girl Mogul
Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Tiffany Pham brings her new book, Girl Mogul: Do It, Dream It, Change the World to BookBar for a discussion and signing. Pham is the founder and CEO of Mogul, an award-winning global platform designed to help women connect with each other. The book is a guide to success, a non-fiction how-to on how readers — particularly young women — can define, envision and achieve their dreams. This event is one of the first on Pham's national tour celebrating the notable and influential release.
Pete KJ, Base Camp Denver
Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Free
The Boulder Book Store hosts a discussion and signing of Pete KJ’s new book, Base Camp Denver: 101 Hikes in Colorado’s Front Range. Denver is well-known the world over as the gateway to the Rocky Mountains, and KJ’s book takes readers to alpine meadows, majestic waterfalls, lush forests, even suburban parklands. The event is free, and includes a $5 voucher courtesy of the publisher, good for a discount on the book the day of the reading.
May My Words Fly Free
Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m.
The Studio Loft at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
1400 Curtis Street
$10
Lighthouse Writers Workshop, Stories on Stage and Words Beyond Bars team up for a special live presentation of professional actors performing select works by male and female writers incarcerated in six of Colorado’s correctional facilities. The stories range from the inspirational and funny to the touching and challenging, and all reveal the authors — whose identities are kept private out of respect to those impacted by their mistakes —proclaiming that they are more than the crime that they’ve committed. Registration is required.
Christopher Rosales, Word Is Bone, and Brandi Homan, Burn Fortune
Friday, April 5, 7 p.m.
Counterpath
7935 East 14th Avenue
Free
Join recent University of Denver Ph.D. grads Christopher Rosales and Brandi Homan as they launch their respective books at Counterpath. Rosales brings his new novel, Word Is Bone, a book that local author Steven Dunn (Potted Meat, water & power) praises as “street-level intimacy.” Homan presents her ’90s Midwest novel-in-fragments Burn Notice. Here's your latest chance to support your local authors, Denver.
Steven Rowley, The Editor
Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Author Steven Rowley (Lily and the Octopus) comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his new book, The Editor: A Novel, a funny and poignant story about one of the most important professional and personal relationships a writer can have. It’s the unexpected tale of the behind-the-scenes struggles of one unproven writer who gets his big break with the help of one of the most famous editors in America: none other than Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The biggest surprise in the book may be that the surprises themselves don’t stop there.
