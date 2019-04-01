Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

April may be the cruelest month, but you couldn’t tell it by the literary offerings in Denver during its opening week. From inspiring the next generation of young women wunderkind to hyping hiking adventures throughout colorful Colorado, to sharing fiction from a variety of surprising and fascinating sources, events will celebrate a world of words. Here are your five best literary bets this week.

EXPAND Imprint

Tiffany Pham, Girl Mogul

Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Tiffany Pham brings her new book, Girl Mogul: Do It, Dream It, Change the World to BookBar for a discussion and signing. Pham is the founder and CEO of Mogul, an award-winning global platform designed to help women connect with each other. The book is a guide to success, a non-fiction how-to on how readers — particularly young women — can define, envision and achieve their dreams. This event is one of the first on Pham's national tour celebrating the notable and influential release.

EXPAND Imbrifex Books