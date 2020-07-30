Five Things to Do in Denver When It's (Almost) Dead This Weekend

Yes, July 31 is finally Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies, and there will be action (all with appropriate social distancing) in and around Coors Field. Of course, you can also enjoy the game in the privacy — and safety — of your own home. Colorado is also gearing up to celebrate its 144th birthday on August 1, giving you a chance to make some virtual history.

Here are five of the best events around town this weekend...and you don't even have to leave home to enjoy some of them.

24th Annual Chicano Music Festival and Auction

Through August 2

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive

After almost fifty years, Chicano theater group Su Teatro is powering on to keep a culture with deep history in Colorado alive. The Chicano Music Festival, now in its 24th year, won’t be scratched due to the COVID pandemic — instead, much of the event will stream online, with limited live seating available for weekend parties. See regional legends inducted into the Chicano Hall of Fame, groove to a nationwide virtual jam session, wear your fanciest mask to a dance and masquerade, and treat the family to an afternoon with mariachi bands. Streaming is free (or an optional $10 donation); learn more and register for online and live events ($20 to $25) here.

Game Day in the Alley

Friday, July 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

The fan-free Rockies home opener isn't the usual Cracker Jack event this year, with Coors Field closed to spectators, but a close-by alternative will be offered at the Dairy Block, where open-air areas in the complex will be open for partying and game-viewing on screens provided by several resident eateries. Rockies games will then continue to be broadcast on alley speakers and on various indoor screens throughout the season, and if you really want to swing for the grand slam, hit up the Maven Hotel for its Mavens of Baseball package, starting at $199 per night. Find event details here, and book a room at the Maven Hotel here.

Final Friday Art Walk

Friday, July 31, 5 to 8 p.m.

Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street

The Dairy Block isn't all about sports. It's also home to more than 750 original art pieces created by emerging and established Colorado artists, including Andrew Ramiro Tirado, Mario Zoots, Molly Bounds and Diego Rodriguez-Warner. On July 31, it will host a Final Friday that celebrates street art, everything from graffiti and mural artists to wheat paste, sticker art and multimedia alley art, all curated by IRL Arts; participating local artists include Alicia Cardenas, Sofia Ramirez, Derek Carpenter, Raoul Desoto, Amanda Wolf and more. IRL is also hosting a pop-up art gallery in the space off the Dairy Block Alley, and there will be live instrumental music, artist demonstrations, and food and drink specials. Register to attend this free event here, and present your e-ticket at the check-in table in the Alley to receive a $10 Milk Market Gift Card (while supplies last).

EXPAND Happy birthday, Colorado! Betterish

Colorado Day Celebration

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Saturday, August 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On August 1, 1876, Colorado became the 38th state in the Union. History Colorado’s annual Colorado Day bash celebrating the state’s 144th birthday will be more reserved this year, but free admission is still part of the package, as are exhibits like Beer Here! Brewing the New West (with closes this weekend), Hecho en Colorado and The John Denver Experience. But the real party will be online, where Emily Hope Dobkin, Denver’s queen of virtual social connections, will be hosting live from the Meet Cart, a platform for bringing folks together to collaborate on interactive projects. Reserve free timed tickets to History Colorado here, and sign up for the Meet Cart Zoom session here. And if you're ready for a road trip, History Colorado’s seven additional museums throughout the state — the Center for Colorado Women’s History at the nearby Byers-Evans House Museum, El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo, the Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center in Fort Vasquez (Platteville), the Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin in Leadville, the Trinidad History Museum in Trinidad and the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose — will also be free on August 1. Timed tickets to any of the eight locations are required. Get yours at historycolorado.org, where you can see the schedule for a full week of digital programming to round out Colorado’s birthday bash.

Walk for the Canal Fundraiser

Starting Saturday, August 1

And while you’re celebrating the state, don’t forget the High Line Canal that runs through the heart of the metro area. On August 1, the High Line Canal Conservancy will launch its inaugural Walk for the Canal Fundraiser, to raise money for tree planting and other improvements along the 71-mile stretch that started life as an irrigation channel back in 1883. The High Line Canal Conservancy was formed in 2014 to protect and preserve the area by reimagining it as a park. The 71-day challenge will run through October 10, and all participants will receive an orange High Line Canal bandanna, additional incentives and encouragement to “walk anywhere, anytime” for the cause. Find out more about the challenge at highline-canal.org/walk.



