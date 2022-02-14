Four Things to Do on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here. Did you wait too long to plan? Here are four options, but you'll need to move fast!
Marry Me & Ski for Free Valentine's Day Mountaintop Matrimony
Monday, February 14, starting at noon
Loveland Ski Area, I-70, Exit 216
The Marry Me & Ski for Free Valentine's Day Mountaintop Matrimony event has been a tradition at Loveland for thirty joyous years, with a mass ceremony in Forest Meadow atop the ski area’s Alpine Ski Trail, followed by an après party for all. While the ceremony itself is free, you’ll need a $94 two-for-one lift ticket, a $25 registration fee, optional $20 lunch vouchers, and a marriage license (you’ll need to bring that with you). Learn more and take care of business here
.
Valentine's Day at the Downtown Denver Rink
Monday, February 14, noon to 7 p.m.
Downtown Denver Rink, Skyline Park
Skating at the downtown rink is always free, but Southwest Airlines and the Downtown Partnership have teamed up to offer free skate rentals, extended hours and more fun — including a photo booth and other surprises — on Valentine's Day. Although all activities are free, Southwest is encouraging the donation of new or gently worn coats for victims of the Marshall fire and donations to A Precious Child; find out more here
.
Meowlentine's Day
Monday, February 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 First Street
Cosmic romance will be in the air during a special session at Meow Wolf on Valentine's Day, "the only date when Earthers are allowed to forge lifetime mating partnerships," according to Meow Wolf, and so citizens across the Convergence Station
worlds of C Street, Eemia, Numina and Ossuary have created a special "date night" setting. To enjoy, simply purchase February 14 tickets at meowwolf.com/denver
.
Mortified Live: Doomed Valentines
Monday, February 14, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Snuggle up with your sweetie at Mortified Live: Doomed Valentines, a true-stories evening that will have you laughing and crying at the Oriental Theater as teen diaries, poems, love letters and other unanswered romantic exhortations are read aloud to the audience on Valentine’s evening. There’s nothing like the documentation of sweet human foibles to make you fall in love again; get tickets, $20, at Hold My Ticket
.