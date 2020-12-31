Happy New Year! Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Ready to say goodbye to 2020, the year that wasn't? Before you settle back into that well-worn couch, head downtown to catch the last of the holiday light displays. Then grab a to-go meal you've ordered from a local restaurant, and head home to enjoy some free virtual entertainment...and prepare for a much better new year.

And there's no better way to start 2021 than heading out into the very great outdoors of Colorado.

Here are twelve free things to do in and around Denver on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day:

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Thursday, December 31, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The holidays aren't over yet! Dance in the New Year with the Denver Public Library's Noon Year’s Eve Celebration. Performer Pam Faro will share stories from different cultures that celebrate New Year's themes like beginnings, celebrations, hope and expectation, friendship and families; then DJ Mike from Ignight Entertainment will ring in the Noon Year with a virtual dance party and ball drop. Find out more here.

Queer Catharsis: A Virtual Dance Party

Thursday, December 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

What could be better than dancing away the old year, with no expectations, no requirements and, if you choose, no date? The Secret Love Collective, a queer-identifying Denver group dedicated to building safe spaces where anyone can let loose without being judged, has taken its pop-up dance party online this year for a joyful Zoom meeting, inviting friends and community to commingle in cyberspace. Be free, for free. RSVP in advance for the Zoom link here, and if you choose to, tip the DJ directly via Venmo.

Merry & Bright Lights

Thursday, December 31, 5 to 10 p.m.

Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Union Station has always been a hub of activity for the city, but this is the first year for Merry & Bright Lights (originally called Winter Wonderland, a name already claimed by Loveland). Through December, an artist-designed light show with projection mapping technology will illuminate Union Station from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly.

Night Lights Denver

Through January 3, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly

1601 Arapahoe Street

Night Lights Denver has been brightening spirits on the 16th Street Mall for over a year, but the new holiday display is something special, full of holiday- and winter-themed work by Colorado-based artists for "the people's projector" that uses the Clocktower as a canvas. The new lineup includes pieces by Estee Fox, Erin Anderson, Steve Smith, Maya Dite-Shepard, Michael Sperandeo, Chandler Bree Dolan, Waveform.exp, Rainbow Militia, ArtToyz, Wendy Shattil and others. Watch for updates here; this free display gets glowing reviews!

Mile High Tree

Through Saturday, January 2, 5 to 9:30 p.m. nightly

16th Street Mall at Welton Street

Last year the Mile High Tree debuted downtown in front of the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This year the 110-foot digital art installation is back, in a different location. Watch the choreographed lights dance to the holiday music, or join the socially distanced line to get inside the tree to see the five-minute program up close. Even when the tree is closed to visitors, it will still be lit for all to see. Find out more and get the complete schedule here.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

First Day Hikes Colorado

Friday, January 1

Colorado State Parks and Recreation Areas

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has an array of First Day Hikes planned in different parks around the state. In addition to a variety of jaunts of different lengths, you’ll find other recreational pastimes at various locations, such as a scavenger hunt at Highline State Park near the Colorado-Utah border, a forest-bathing hike at Roxborough State Park, and a snowshoe hike near Walden. All First Day activities are free, but you'll have to pay a fee to enter the parks. Find a list of First Day Hike events here.

Free Fitness Classes

Friday, January 1, 8:30 to 11:20 a.m.

Lakewood Recreation will help you get a jump start on your New Year’s fitness resolutions with a free virtual fitness sampler. Classes include HIIT, Pilates/Yoga Fusion and Les Mills CXWORX, as well as a free healthy cooking demo with Lakewood’s registered dietitian. Sign up by 5 p.m. December 31 at Lakewood.org/FitSampler.



Day of Jubilee 2021

Friday, January 1, 4 to 5 p.m.

Day of Jubilee — a monthly First Friday cultural event hosted by the Aurora’s People’s Building and local partners — carries a little more weight this month, since it falls on a momentous New Year’s Day. Virtual entertainment includes a live set by R&B singer-songwriter Lee Clark Allen and, in the art category, a 360-degree gallery viewing of anime-inspired ink drawings and background paintings by animation artist Shane Bryant. It’s free; all you have to do is tune in here.



And more free holiday events you can still enjoy in your own home:



Virtual Kwanzaa 2020

Through January 1, 7 p.m. nightly

Denver's Kwanzaa activities have moved online this year. Fresh from serving 757 free Christmas meals, Brother Jeff's Cultural Center will join with the Denver Kwanzaa Committee to host the programming; find out more here.

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra: Home for the Holidays

Through December 31, anytime

Like many holiday arts traditions this year, the annual Holiday Cheer! from the Denver Philharmonic was canceled — but the group instead created an online Home for the Holidays variety hour hosted by board president Jon Olafson, with performances by many of the principal musicians. Watch the free show here.

Quarantine Cabaret Holiday Edition with Rory Pierce and David Nehls

Through December 31, anytime

This Miners Alley online special includes favorite holiday songs, as well as "A Politically Incorrect Night Before Christmas" and a carol sing-along. Starring Rory Pierce, accompanied by David Nehls. Sign up for the free show here.

A Christmas to Remember

Through December 31, anytime

Sound of the Rockies, a barbershop chorus, is offering a special virtual Christmas performance that you can listen to any time this week for free. Hear it here.

Know of a great event in Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com.