Five Free Things to Do in and Around Denver This Weekend, November 29 to December 1

Whether you're going back to work after Thanksgiving or have an entirely free day, there are plenty of free events to fill your spare time. If you have the day, head to one of Colorado's 41 parks or up to Vail for a commemoration of the 10th Mountain Division; if you're looking for after-work fun, downtown will be getting lit this weekend. Keep reading for five free events over the next few days, as well as a bonus next week.

Fresh Air Friday

Friday, November 29

Across Colorado

On Fresh Air Friday, admission to all 41 state parks in Colorado is free. “Studies have shown that spending time outside, no matter the activity, is great for your health,” says Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We’re actively encouraging folks to enjoy their natural surroundings with family and friends rather than participate in the usual shopping frenzy. After all, the Colorado outdoors are the best deal out there.” And the best gets even better with some planned hikes for those who want to work off Thanksgiving dinner and connect with nature, including the Great Waddle Walk-Off at Barr Lake. Find out more at cpw.state.co.us.



Light the Lights

Friday, November 29, 4 to 8 p.m.

Civic Center Park

Every year, the Denver City & County Building lights up like a birthday cake for the holidays, with the display stretching through the National Western Stock Show. Mayor Michael Hancock will flip the switch around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29; before that, there's a family-friendly festival in Civic Center Park, complete with a crafts corner and silly selfie booth, a heated Bookmobile and storytime tent, and a luminaria-making project, as well as roaming carolers and live entertainment. Food trucks will be offering snacks and beverages for purchase, and there will be a donation collection tent for Mayor Hancock's Giving Tree campaign, which helps those in need through the Denver Human Services' GIVE Center. Find out more here.

Climb to Glory captures the history of the 10th Mountain Division. Warren Miller Entertainment

10th Mountain Legacy Parade

Friday, November 29, 6 p.m.

Gondola One, Vail Village

Ready for a road trip after Thanksgiving? Head to Vail, for the first 10th Mountain Legacy Parade, celebrating the WWII ski troopers who trained at Camp Hale. Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division uniforms will perform a Torchlight Ski Down to the base of Gondola One, followed by a parade of military veterans, also in traditional uniforms, marching from Gondola One down Bridge Street to the 10th Mountain statue. The side of Vail Mountain will be illuminated with the 10th Mountain Division logo, and the celebration will feature a film on the history and legacy of Vail projected at the base of Gondola One and animated with fireworks. Vail’s newly-renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum will also stay open late so that guests can see the new 10th Mountain Division exhibit and film, Climb to Glory. Find out more at vail.com.

Shop Dairy Block

Saturday, November 30

1800 Wazee Street

There are shopping deals all over Denver on Small Business Saturday, but the Dairy Block, downtown's micro-district with fifteen retailers, is making the experience even better by giving $10 Milk Market gift cards to the first 1,000 shoppers. To qualify, make a purchase at any Dairy Block retailer (food and drink purchases not included), and then show the receipt to the Dairy Block Shop Small table located in the pedestrian alley. As an added bonus, Fetch Shop will be giving shoppers free craft beers from New Belgium Brewing. Find out more here.

Night Lights Denver

Sunday, December 1, 5 p.m.

Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1600 Arapahoe Street

Night Lights Denver, the permanent projection mapping installation that debuted in early November, is switching out the artists who're illuminating the Daniels & Fisher Tower. After this December 1 debut, work by Colorado-based artists John Camalick, a motion art director, and Tom Ludlow, the founder of video production company Tend Studio, will be shown, along with Limelight’s “Incunabula,” from shortly every sunset to 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening through the month of December. Find out more at nightlightsdenver.com.

And a bonus event:



Then & Now: Dissecting Superhero Culture

Tuesday, December 3, 6 p.m.

OZ Architecture, 3003 Larimer Street

Ben Coleman, a British artist with a PlatteForum residency who's been working with ArtLab interns on an upcoming exhibit, and Kristina Maldonado-Bad Hand, co-producer of Indigenous Pop X, will discuss dis-empowering the messages of current superhero films and how the art of comics went from accessible to a spectacle. The free talk is hosted by OZ and PlatteForum; RSVP here.



Know of a great free event? Send information to editorial@westword.com.