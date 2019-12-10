 


  MVN

    Herban Planet
Jump at the chance to catch Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum.
Cleo Parker Dance

Three for Free: A Trio of Mid-Week Special Events in Denver

Westword Staff | December 10, 2019 | 5:53am
December is so packed with events that many are spilling into the middle of the week. If you have Wednesday free, you can partake in a trio of free events that will expand your view of dance, alley art and international relations.

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum
Wednesday, December 11, noon to 1 p.m.
Aurora Fox Theater, 9900 East Colfax Avenue
The Colorado Folk Arts Council, in conjunction with the Aurora Fox Theater and the Metropolitan State University of Denver Journey Through Our Heritage, is presenting a free, mini showcase of Cleo Parker's iconic Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum, which is currently in its annual holiday run.Created by Cleo Parker Robinson almost thirty years ago, the production shares Granny's story through the eyes of her grandchildren, who recount how she danced in winter festivals honoring the birth of Christ, the African Harvest, the Native American Winter Solstice, the Celtic Yule Time, Las Posadas in Mexico, Kwanzaa in the United States, the ancient Hebrew Festival of Lights, the Chinese New Year, and the Caribbean’s Junkanoo Day. Admission is free; for more information, contact 720-329-0869 or email jtoh2016@gmail.com.

Between Us: The Downtown Denver Alleyways Project
Wednesday, December 11, 3 p.m.
Start at 1600 Broadway
See two new alleyway art installations sponsored by the Downtown Denver Partnership and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District during a walking tour of six downtown pieces led by co-curators Hey Hue and Castle Productions. The free tour includes a look at "To the Moon," by Lares Feliciano, in the alley off 16th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Streets; "The Oscar Wallpaper," by Rian Kerrane, at Court Place between 16th and 17th streets; "And the wind blows-zawau," by Sabin Aell, in the alley next to the Brown Palace Hotel; and "Sisterhood," by Chinn Wang, off 15th Street between Tremont and Glenarm streets. Following the tour, there will be a 5 p.m. reception at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, with talks by Partnership head Tami Door as well as artists, along with giveaways. Find out more here.

Trump's Middle East Policy: Shifting Reality for Regional Actors
Wednesday, December 11, 6 p.m.
Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver, 2201 South Gaylord Street
The National Iranian American Council, WorldDenver and the University of Denver's Center for Middle East Studies are hosting a discussion of the Trump Administration's recent policy shifts in the Middle East, from withdrawing troops from northern Syria to the relative lack of response following alleged Iranian rocket attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Center for Middle East Studies director Nader Hashemi will moderate; panelists include former U.S. Ambassador and DU Distinguished Fellow Gary Grappo, DU professor and Middle East expert Micheline Ishay, and National Iranian American Council Senior Research Analyst Sina Toossi. Although the event is free, you should RSVP here.

Know of a great free event? Send it to editorial@westword.com.

