Three Things to Do for Free on January 1, 2020

Did you resolve to be more active in 2020? There's not a moment to waste, because the free fun starts early today. Here are a trio of options:

Cherry Creek: First Day Hike

Wednesday, January 1, 10 a.m. to noon

4201 South Parker Road, Aurora

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again ringing in the new year by participating in America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, with more than thirty free events slated for Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at parks across Colorado.The guided Cherry Creek hike starts at the campground office (where coffee and hot cocoa will be available) and heads out from there. The hike is all-ages, but no dogs are allowed. Find out more by calling 303-766-6562; learn about other hikes across the state at cpw.state.co.us.

Evergreen Lake Plunge

Wednesday, January 1, noon

Buchanan Park Recreation Center, Evergreen

Plunge into 2020! Every year, the Active4All Evergreen Foundation hosts the Evergreen Lake Plunge, when people in crazy costumes go jump in a lake to ring in the new year. The fee is $35 to register, but the cold, hard cash is for a good cause: The event raises money for the Evergreen Park & Recreation District's INSPIRE program, providing financial assistance so that community members can participate in EPRD programs and activities regardless of their ability to pay, as well as raising money for EPRD capital improvements. Because of work on the lake, this year's plunge is at the Buchanan Ponds near Buchanan Park Recreation Center. The fun is free to watch; learn more and register to take the plunge at a4aevergreen.org.



The Mile High Tree

Wednesday, January 1, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Sculpture Park, Denver Performing Arts Complex

For the past month, the Mile High Tree — Denver's newest and, at 110 feet, definitely tallest new seasonal attraction — has been offering light shows set to holiday music. But that's about to change: Later this week, the Mile High Tree is switching it up, with two light shows set to music by Denver and Colorado musicians, as well as tunes inspired by the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. Tonight, though, you can still catch the tree lighting up in response to sounds of the holiday season. Admission is free, and beverages (adult and otherwise) are on sale at the site. It's a good place to get lit!

