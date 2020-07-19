Five Things to Do for Free This Week, July 20 to July 24

Sticking close to home this week? An impressive lineup of online events will allow you to explore many topics virtually while stretching your mind..if not your legs. Here are five Colorado-focused programs and panels that are absolutely free, plus two bonus bargains.

Race, Inequality, and COVID-19

Monday, July 20, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

The systemic inequities in the American health-care system existed long before COVID-19 arrived. In this webinar, ways to bridge the wellness divide will be discussed by a panel including Alisha Brown, senior vice president of the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities and director of the Be Well Health and Wellness Initiative; Michael Cortés, executive director of the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy & Research Organization; and Jennifer Ho, director of the Center for Humanities & the Arts and Professor of Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. The free program is a collaboration of the Colorado School of Public Health, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Institute for Science & Policy. Click here to register.

UnRepresented

Wednesday, July 22, 5 to 6 p.m.

UnRepresented, a new, award-winning documentary about political corruption and reforms to end it, explores how special interests bankroll political campaigns and relentlessly lobby to rig the system in their favor, all while following the letter of the law. The film will be the subject of a free online panel discussion focusing on Colorado-specific issues, moderated by Unite America’s Nick Troiano with UnRepresented filmmakers Andrew Rodney and Daniel Falconer; Amber McReynolds from Vote at Home, and former Speaker of the Colorado House Terrance Carroll, executive director of Unite Colorado. The film will be available by July 21, so you can watch it in advance; the panel will take questions. Register here.

Amplifying Women of Color Incubator Showcase

Wednesday, July 22, 6 to 9 p.m.

Nine women of color in Colorado just completed six weeks of podcasting boot camp at House of Pod, and will present their pilot episode for a panel of industry judges and local funders....and a live audience at this free Zoom event. Get tickets here.

Mixed Taste: Keith Haring and Smog Meringues

Wednesday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Mixed Taste has returned; the second installment of the virtual tag-team series includes Nora Burnett Abrams, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, on Keith Haring, and Nicola Twilley, co-host of the Gastropod podcast, on smog meringues. Kenya Fashaw, aka Mahogany, co-founder and chief creative officer of 5280 Artist Co-Op, will offer a spoken-word performance. It's free to sign up here.

At the Heart of the Matter: Our Race Shapes Our Realities

Thursday, July 23, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Join Karen McNeil-Miller, president and CEO of the Colorado Health Foundation, for a discussion of the starkly different realities Coloradans experience across the state, the roots of those realities and impacts on health. She'll be joined by Harry Budisidharta, executive director of the Asian Pacific Development Center; Janina Fariñas, founder of La Cocina; Bill Fulton, founder of the Civic Canopy; Ernest House Jr., senior policy director at the Keystone Policy Center; and Dr. Ryan Ross, CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado. This is a kickoff of a monthly series that will run through November. Sign up here.

And while these two events aren't quite free, they should encourage some free thinking:

Colorado Preservation Inc.

Colorado Preservation Inc. Happy Hour: Temple Aaron in Trinidad

Tuesday, July 21, 4 to 5 p.m.

Located in the El Corazon de Trinidad National Historic District, Temple Aaron is the oldest synagogue building in continuous operation in Colorado. Designed by Isaac Hamilton Rapp and built in 1889, Temple Aaron is not only architecturally significant but also crucial for its role in the cultural history of Trinidad. A dwindling population and limited funding led to the Temple being listed in 2017 as one of Colorado's Most Endangered Places; since then, CPI has worked closely with a dedicated group of individuals working to keep the property in Jewish hands; raise funds to maintain, repair and endow the building; and create a 21st-century congregation. Join a virtual happy-hour conversation with CPI and Temple Aaron boardmembers, who'll be speaking from the site. Register here (suggested minimum donation of $1).

Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

Tuesday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store will host Congressman Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, and Colorado Representative Joe Neguse for an online conversation about Swalwell’s new book, an inside look from a member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees at what happened and what it means for our nation's immediate future, including the November election. Tickets are $5, plus a small handling fee; register here.



Know of a great free event around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com.