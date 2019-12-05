Five Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Weekend

This town is getting lit, with light shows all along the Front Range. And the Mile High Tree, which made its debut last weekend, is looking even brighter, with a special Denver Date Night that debuts today. From 5 to 10 p.m., you can not only marvel at the 110-foot-high tree (both inside and out), but enjoy a "Naughty or Spiced," a cocktail made with rum and hot apple cider. Although you'll pay for the drinks (wine, beer and non-alcoholic options also available), seeing the tree itself is free.

Tour the Governor's Mansion

Thursday, December 5, through December 15

400 East Eighth Avenue

The Colorado’s Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decked out for the holidays, and you can tour the place for free starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5. “We’re excited to celebrate the holidays at the Governor’s Mansion and to share the spirit of the season with all Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis, who kept his home in Boulder after he was elected. “This has really been a team effort between my office, the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund and ASID designer David Rote. I hope everyone gets a chance to visit and see the decorations for themselves during the free tours.” And you'll have that chance from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. now through Sunday, December 8, then again at the same times from December 12 through December 15. Find out more here.



Punk Rock Drag Show

Friday, December 6, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street

"If there's one major thing we've taken away from the punk rock music scene, it's that our community is all about promoting inclusiveness and throwing a helluva party," say the folks at Ratio Beerworks. Head there on Friday, December 6, for the seventh edition of a punk rock-themed drag show performance, supporting One Colorado and the LGBTQ community. Vivica Galactica leads an all-star cast that will be backed by DJ Neurotika Killz. Admission is free; a portion of proceeds from beer sales will be donated to One Colorado. Find out more here.

Women's Bean Project Holiday Open House

Saturday, December 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3201 Curtis Street

The annual Women's Bean Project Holiday Open House is a great place to shop, snack and support the nonprofit Women's Bean Project, which we recently profiled. The organization will have food stations serving up its own gourmet offerings, as well as a photo booth and other family-friendly activities. Admission is free, and there will be major discounts on WBP products. Find out more here.

The gang's all beer at Brewery Lights.

Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe

Saturday, December 7, 5 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Tour Center, 2351 Busch Drive, Fort Collins

Anheuser-Busch is challenging people to really connect with those they love this holiday season. On Saturday, December 7, the brewery will attempt to break the Guinness World Records title for Most Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe, which will require more than 900 couples (split between the brewer's three centers across the country) to smooch under the mistletoe. At the Fort Collins Biergarten, you can stick around to celebrate the season at Brewery Lights, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 29. Amenities include a 4-D holiday photo opportunity as well as beer! Find out more here.

Community Free Day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Sunday, December 8, 9 to 5 p.m.

2001 Colorado Boulevard

At this very special SCFD Community Free Day, you can enjoy family-friendly programming co-created by the museum and six LGBTQ-serving organizations: One Colorado, The GLBT Center of Colorado, Transgender Center of the Rockies, LGBTQ Student Resource Center at the Auraria Campus, Out Boulder and PFLAG. Activities will include a "sparkly slime make & take" (gift-giving opportunity), as well as drag queen storytime! And, of course, you can see all the current exhibits for free. Find out more here.

And a bonus:

Penny Saturday

Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

Yes, it will cost you a penny to get into the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver on Saturday, December 7, but it's worth it! Read Michael Paglia's review of the three current shows here.



Know of a great free event in town? Send information to editorial@westword.com, and watch for an update with more events this weekend.