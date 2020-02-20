Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend

The weather might be cold, but there are hot times ahead...and you won't have to spend a dime to enjoy many of them. Here are five events over the next few days that are absolutely free (and guaranteed fun):

Tasting Event Featuring Food Most of Us Throw Away

Thursday, February 20, 5 to 8 p.m.

Broadway Market, 950 Broadway

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Slow Food Denver are hosting a tasting event featuring frequently wasted ingredients; the first fifty people to arrive will receive a free voucher to try four items from the sampling menu. But even if you don't make that cut, there will be plenty of free food for thought starting at 5:30 p.m., when chefs who have outlets at the Broadway Market will present their dishes and kick off a panel discussion with representatives from NRDC, Slow Food Nations, Broadway Market and DDPHE’s Certifiably Green Denver program, who'll discuss reducing food waste in Denver and beyond. Find out more about Denver's Food Action Plan here.

Water Tower Mystery Series

Starting Thursday, February 20

Olde Town Arvada

Explore Olde Town Arvada with the first first episode of the Water Tower Mystery Series. Now through May 14, you can download a free PDF at oldetownarvada.org, then play the game and solve the final puzzle for prizes at businesses across Arvada. “As an artist, my goal is to introduce a unique element of fun and connection into a space,” says Lisa Levad, creator and owner of Event Quest llc. “I'm excited to bring my passion to my hometown.” The artist collaborated with the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District to create the free, twelve-week long event. Find out more here.

Unseen Festival Dress Rehearsal

Friday, February 21, 7:30 p.m.

Counterpath, 7934 East 14th Avenue

The Unseen Festival is going to Michigan for the Ann Arbor Film Festival in March, and you can catch the whole show at a free dress rehearsal of the films curated by Jacob Barreras, along with writing, dance and other performances. Find out more here.

Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits

Friday, February 21, 8 p.m.

Radio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street

Hometown hero Adam Cayton-Holland, comedian and former Westword writer ("What's So Funny?"), returns to Ratio Beerworks to celebrate the release of Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits, on Saddle Creek Records. Copies of the vinyl will be available; anyone who buys a copy will receive a complimentary beer from Ratio and be entered to win a Saddle Creek prize package. And everyone in the room will benefit from Cayton-Holland's winning wit. Admission is free; find out more here.

Downtown Open Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Competition

Saturday, February 22, 5 to 10 p.m.

Civic Center Park

The Civic Center Conservancy is teaming up with Pacifico Beer and other partners on the Downtown Open, complete with a 90-foot snow slope structure, live music and a beer garden in the park. The rail jam-style competition will feature the world's top skiing and snowboarding athletes; two winners (one snowboarder and one skier) will receive an all-inclusive trip to the Summer X Games 2020 in Minneapolis. But spectators are winners, too, since the evening includes a free concert with headliner DJ SoDown, along with Option4, a house music warrior. Find out more here.



We'll be updating this list; if you know of a great free event, email information to editorial@westword.com.