Five Free Things to Do This Weekend

The fun starts early this weekend, and you won't even need to leave the comfort of your cube or couch to get in on the action. But then you'd miss the rare chance to be in Roxborough Park after dark, seeing the stars. Keep reading for five of the best free events in and around town over the next few days, as well as a bonus next week.

Remnants of a Dream: The Story of Dearfield, Colorado

Thursday, January 23, 8 p.m.

Rocky Mountain PBS

Stay on that sofa for Remnants of a Dream: The Story of Dearfield, Colorado. In this two-hour documentary, filmmaker Charles Nuckolls chronicles the story of O.T. Jackson, who came to Colorado from Ohio in 1877 and founded an African-American community on the plains of Colorado in 1910. Dr. J.H.P. Westbrook, who moved to the town from Denver, suggested the name: “These are to be our fields, and because they are ours, and because we expect and hope to develop them and make them into substantial homes, they will be very dear to us, so why not incorporate that sentiment in the name we select and call our colony Dearfield?” At its height, Dearfield was home to sixty to seventy families; today, the remnants of the town are in danger of disappearing altogether. But it lives on in this doc; find out more about the filmmaker here.

EXPAND Follow the Trail of Lights to see stars. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Trail of Lights

Starting Friday, January 24

Roxborough State Park, 4751 East Roxborough Drive, Littleton

Let there be lights! On January 24, Roxborough State Park will debut its new Trail of Lights, a seasonal display that gives visitors a chance to be in the park after sunset and catch the night sky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Through January, the park will keep the Fountain Valley Trail open to 7 p.m. on those nights; in February, the Fountain Valley Trail will be open until 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There's no charge to follow the Trail of Lights...but all vehicles entering the park must have an $8 daily pass or display an annual state parks pass. But you already have one of those, don't you? For more information, call 303-973-3959.

Aurora Public Schools Art Educators’ Exhibition

Friday, January 24, 4 to 7 p.m.

DAVA (Downtown Aurora Visual Arts), 1405 Florence Street

For two decades, art educators in the Aurora Public Schools have come together for the Aurora Art Educators show. This nineteenth annual show is coordinated by Kenny Webb, who explains: “The DAVA Art Educators Show is a great experience for our district. It builds community and respect amongst educators, and showcases the amazing talent that our teachers have. We are grateful for our partnership with Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, for both the programming they offer our students, and the show that they allow us to participate in.” The opening reception is January 24, and the show runs through February 18; DAVA is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find out more at davarts.org.

While you shop, the kids can create. Outlets at Castle Rock

Lunar New Year

Saturday, January 25, through February 8

Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Outlets Boulevard, Castle Rock

The shopping complex is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a number of specials, including the Red Envelope Giveway, distributing traditional Chinese red envelopes stuffed with gift cards and shopping coupons, and lantern decorating for kids. Learn more here.

Metropolitan Opera Rocky Mountain Regional Auditions

Sunday, January 26, 1:30 p.m.

June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, University of Denver

The auditions for the Met are the biggest and most intensely competitive singing contests in the world, and candidates will be competing on January 26 at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall in the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver. The winner from this regional meet will go on to New York to compete at the Met with the Met Opera Orchestra on March 1. There's no admission, but a donation of $10 is requested. Find out more here.

And a bonus:

Immerse in Access

Monday, January 27

Newman Center for Theatre Education, 1101 13th Street

Denver's obsession with the immersive arts shows no signs of abating in 2020. In fact, the new year is off to a strong start with Immerse in Access, an evening of insights for immersive creators on building accessibility into the design process. Presenters include Lydia Garcia, DCPA executive director of equity and organization culture; Carol Krueger, DCPA theater services manager; and Regan Linton, artistic director of Phamaly. The program starts at 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, in the Orange Studio on the second floor of the Newman Center for Theatre Education, 1101 13th Street; admission is free, but RSVPs are required here.



For many more events, see our 21 Best Things to Do list. Know of a great free event? We'll be updating this list; send information to editorial@westword.com.