Three Things to Do for Free This Weekend

Well, Fort Collins just called a halt to its Old Town Irish Party, following in the footsteps of Denver's cancellation of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. While bars and restaurants in both towns plan to hold their own festivities, there's more to the weekend than green beer. Keep reading for three free things to do over the next four days.

Shaping a Mystery: Artisans and Ancestors in India's Ellora Caves

Thursday, March 12, 4 p.m.

Hale Science, Anthropology Library, 1350 Pleasant Drive, Boulder

Kirin Narayan, professor of anthropology at Australian National University, will discuss Ellora, a World Heritage Site in western India, with 34 Hindu, Buddhist and Jain temple-caves excavated and sculpted from the mountain's rock. Ellora Cave 10, a seventh-century Buddhist chaitya shrine, features a towering seated Buddha; this cave has long been known to locals, pilgrims and art historians as the "Vishwakarma Cave" or the "Carpenters' Hut." Find out why and explore other mysteries at this free event sponsored by the University of Colorado Department of Anthropology, the Center for the Humanities and Arts, and the Center for Asian Studies. Find out more here.

EXPAND This Kristen Hatgi Sink work could be yours! MCA Denver

Octopus Initiative Birthday Party

Friday, March 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

Celebrate the second birthday of the Octopus Initiative — a program that allows people to borrow real art, commissioned by the MCA from real local artists — with music, a Ratio Beerworks tasting and a live Octopus Initiative Lottery of a Kristen Hatgi Sink work. At 6 p.m., museum director Nora Burnett Abrams will lead a discussion with artists about the impact that being a part of the Octopus Initiative has had on their lives. Then from 7 to 9 p.m., you can party with the artists. Find out more here.

Strike Up the Band

Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.

Littleton High School Auditorium, 199 East Littleton Boulevard

Conductor Joe Brice has put together a program with the Highlands Ranch Concert Band and the Over the Hill Band, with a collection of music including Danzon #2, Don Ricardo, "An Ellington Portrait," "Elegy for a Firefighter" and much more. Admission is free (but donations are accepted); find out more here.



Update: This file has been updated to remove the now-cancelled Rocky Mountain Drill meet and the Old Town Irish Party in Fort Collins. We'd like to add more free events, so if you know of one, send information to editorial@westword.com.