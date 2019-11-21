Five Free Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all along the Front Range, where some annual holiday light shows have already been switched on, with a slew of ceremonies slated for right after Thanksgiving. This weekend, you have plenty of opportunities to get into the spirit of the season, supporting good causes, seeing colorful displays...and also considering how rocky these times can be for others. Keep reading for five of the best free events around town over the next few days.

Holding Your Center in Anxious Times

Thursday, November 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Boulder Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder

The holidays aren't all fun and games, especially not in these uncertain times. The local Interfaith Network on Mental Illness is holding two programs under the single umbrella,“Holding Your Center in Anxious Times.” Dr. Jerry Ruhl, psychologist, and Roland Evans, psychotherapist, will offer tools on to help you “hold the center” as an individual, in a relationship, and in the community. The presentation on November 21 will explore the primitive psychological defenses that our society increasingly resorts to as we cope with life's conflicts and demands; a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, November 22, will focus on how to maintain composure and centeredness. There's no cost for either event, and registration is not required for tonight's program; the Friday workshop is designed for mental health professionals and faith leaders, and registration is encouraged at inmi.us.

Christkindl Market

Opening Friday, November 22, 11 a.m.

1515 Arapahoe Street

A traditional German Christmas market has returned to the heart of downtown Denver, where a village of wooden huts filled with local and international artisans now line the 1500 block of Arapahoe Street. There's live entertainment daily, along with plenty of food- and beverage-buying opportunities. The Christkindl Market, which opens officially on November 22, really gets down to business on November 23, with grand-opening ceremonies including a keg tapping at 4 p.m. Admission is free and hours vary; find out more here.

Firefly Fencing Tournament and Gala

Saturday, November 23, through Sunday, November 24

Denver Fencing Club, 1930 South Navajo Street

Get the point? Every year, the Denver Fencing Club chooses a different charity to benefit from its annual tournament; this year's beneficiary is Firefly Autism, which provides at-home behavioral therapy and clinical services for children and teenagers. The action starts at the Denver Fencing Club at noon Saturday, November 23, with a demonstration and open tournament; the bouts continue early on Sunday, November 24. It's free to come watch; there will also be a gala from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at the Rackhouse, where donations are encouraged. Find out more here.

Fall Author Tea

Saturday, November 23, 1 p.m.

RSVP for Address

Every year, Dr. Judith Briles, aka the Book Shepherd, holds an annual gathering for local authors, where they can do a "show and tell" presentation touting their books. This year, about twenty authors will be on hand, each given thirty seconds to pitch their work. “This is the seventh annual author autumn tea,” says Briles, “a free event for the public to meet and celebrate local authors in my home. A variety of hot tea, delicious food and wonderful books — what could be better?" Good question. Find out more here.

It won't cost you anything to join this party. shopcherrycreek.com

Cherry Creek Shopping Center Tree Lighting

Saturday, November 23, 5 to 7 p.m.

3000 East First Avenue

Cherry Creek Shopping Center will celebrate the start of the holiday season with its 29th annual tree lighting and after-party. Nick Ferguson of 104.3 The Fan will host the countdown to the lighting of the sixty-foot tree in the valet plaza, as guests enjoy complimentary holiday treats and entertainment by the Original Dickens Carolers. Following the lighting, the free party moves inside for live music by Spinphony, performances by an acrobatic aerialist...and shopping opportunities, of course. Find out more here.



