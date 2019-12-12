Thirteen Friday the 13th Tattoo Deals to Celebrate the End of a Decade

It's hard to believe 2019 has one more Friday the 13th in it, and as usual, Denver tattoo deals abound. So here it is, your last chance of the year – the decade, in fact – to get yourself a bargain tat in Denver. So what are you waiting for? Pick from the following thirteen inky bargains:

EXPAND Celebrate thirteen years of Certified on Friday the 13th. Jake Cox

Certified Tattoo

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8025 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Well, well, well, a deal of deals at Certified Tattoo in Lakewood. Certified is celebrating its thirteenth anniversary this Friday with $20 tattoos and $20 piercings, jewelry included, although some restrictions apply – as in, you can't get your junk pierced at this price. Check out sneak peeks of designs on social media leading up to Friday.

Clean Slate Tattoo and Piercing

Noon to 9 p.m.

6620 South Broadway, Centennial

Head down south to Centennial for Clean Slate's event, dubbed the Nightmare Before Christmas. The shop's offering $31 tattoos, one per customer.

Crimson Hilt Tattoo

10 a.m. to midnight

2907 East Colfax Avenue

Crimson Hilt has this Friday the 13th thing down to a science. Back in September, the line stretched down Colfax, and the artists are expecting the same this week, with $20 pieces from their special flash sheets. Check them out on Instagram.

Dead Drift Tattoo

12 p.m to 7 p.m.

774 North Santa Fe Drive

Each artist at Dead Drift Tattoo will be offering different specials, but the shop's posting flash options on its Instagram page. Specials run all day at Dead Drift's new location, and include decreased pricing for small and large tattoos.

Dreamscape Piercing and Tattoo

Noon to 9 p.m.

474 Malley Drive, Northglenn

It's $13 for special flash deals and 13 percent off all piercings. Check out the bargains now on Facebook to plan ahead.

Elevation is offering multiple specials this Friday the 13th, plus a raffle. Courtesy of Elevation Arts Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Elevation Arts Tattoo & Piercing Studio

12 to 9 p.m.

2260 South Broadway

In September, Elevation only had one artist participate in Friday the 13th. This time it's a shop-wide affair, with $20 black pieces and $40 color pieces, plus free piercing aftercare. Enter a raffle to win a $100 Gift Card for just $5.

Endless Ink Tattoo & Piercing

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

7507 East 36th Avenue, Unit 120

Endless Ink is hosting an entire damn party on Friday, with twelve artists, $13 tattoos, pizza, drinks, and even a Bad Santa. The shop will also be hosting its tenth annual Toys for Tats event, where, for each approved item you bring in, you get a $50 gift certificate.

Aurora's Mad Alchemist is offering both tattoo and piercing deals on this Friday the 13th. Courtesy of Mad Alchemist Tattoo & Piercing

Epiphany Tattoo

10 a.m. to close

15254 East Hampden, Aurora

The Aurora shop will be opening two hours early, at 10 a.m., for $31 tattoos from flash sheets. This round includes Christmas designs and more.



Mad Alchemist Tattoo

9 a.m. to close

994 South Peoria, Aurora

Once again, Mad Alchemist is charging only $31 for its Friday the 13th tattoos. It's first come, first served, and you can get back in line after your first one. Piercing specials start at $20.

Marion Street Tattoo

9 a.m. to midnight

2823 East Colfax Avenue

No strangers to the Friday the 13th game, Marion Street Tattoo will be offering $20 all black tattoos. It's first come, first served, arms and legs only, with plenty of pieces to choose from a special flash sheet. Bring cash.

Boulder's Metamorphosis offers two different deals this Friday the 13th. Metamorphosis Tattoo Sideshow

Metamorphosis Tattoo Sideshow

Noon to 10 p.m.

1325 Broadway, Suite 218, Boulder

With $13 tattoos for basic black, and $31 for color pieces, Metamorphosis returns with six artists and over 200 designs. It's first come, first served and at the Boulder location only. Expect to tip around $20.

Satori Tattoo

Noon to 10 p.m.

133 East 4th Street, Loveland

Worried about Friday lines? Satori has you covered. Get your $31 special beginning at noon. Choose from a custom flash sheet, and, as the shop puts it, "Get in where you fit in" on the schedule.

Bonus: If you're dissatisfied with your old Friday the 13th deal, try this:

Wise Choice Tattoo Removal

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

190 East 9th Avenue, Suite 220

Wise Choice Tattoo Removal is an up-and-coming woman-owned business in Capitol Hill, once again offering its own deal this Friday for those who need to get rid of a past piece. For new clients, offers start at just $13 per square inch and go up from there.

What are your favorite Friday the 13th deals? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.