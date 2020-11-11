Art Attack: Twelve Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

What’s new in Denver area galleries? Small-work displays for holiday shopping and themed shows encouraging everyone to ditch this year for a (we hope) better 2021. Both are proof that the local scene is still fighting to overcome challenges brought on by these difficult times, while also supporting actual creaition.

If you go out, wear a mask, make an appointment — do whatever is needed to visit galleries safely. If you’re not ready to venture into other spaces, you’ll find that some of the galleries are posting in-person shows online.

Here's when, where and how to see art this week:

Nicholas D’Ornellas and Toni Gallo, The Fog of Memory

Suchitra Mattai Studio, 2772 Walnut Street

Through December 4

By appointment only; sign up online

Trey Duvall, Entirely Devoid

S*Park Pop-Up, 2570 Lawrence Street

Through December 26

By appointment only; sign up online

The Fog of Memory and Entirely Devoid helped RedLine launch the Checking In initiative during Denver Arts Week(end), but the two shows mark the beginning of a campaign to give artists shut down by COVID-19 some fresh space to exhibit a continuum of work to the public during these pandemic-driven times. The work of pairing artists with partner spaces is off to a great start: Nicholas D’Ornellas and Toni Gallo comment in fiber, photographs and paintings on pathways through our memories in artist Suchitra Mattai’s studio, while at RedLine’s S*park Pop-Up, Trey Duvall’s kinetic sculptures describe the numbing give-and-take of tension during times of crisis. Checking In is set to run through March, with a multitude of partner spaces ready to pitch.

2020 Visual Arts BFA Thesis Exhibition

Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 Tenth Street Plaza, Auraria Campus

November 11 through December 17

Virtual Opening: Wednesday, November 11, 6 p.m.

Join event via Zoom

The rise of COVID-19 last spring caused a massive string of gallery cancellations and postponements, including the CU Denver College of Arts & Media’s traditional Visual Arts Department BFA thesis exhibition at Emmanuel Gallery, the icing on the cake for graduating art students.

Kevin Specht, “The Valley,” acrylic on canvas. Kevin Specht

Claudia Roulier and Kevin Specht, Tales of the Watchers

Guest Artist: Atomic Folk Art (through November 29)

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

November 11 through December 6

Artist Reception, Saturday, November 14, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

RSVP for reception at Eventbrite for timed-entry slots

There’s a subtly spooky cloud settled over works by painter Kevin Specht and mixed-media artist Claudia Roulier, which alternately tell tales of people wandering through an uncertain landscape, and anthropomorphized animals caught in moments both amusing and savage. It’s an interesting juxtaposition, which fits in nicely with the insects and sea creatures mounted in decorative frames by guest artist Atomic Folk Art (AKA Valkarie studio resident artist Meagan Morgan). Still lying low at home? All exhibition artwork can also be viewed online at Valkarie’s website.

Paula Peacock, "Looking for Zen," oil on canvas. Paula Peacock

Paula Peacock and Suzanne Frazier, Shift in Perspective

Simply Small 2: D’art Gallery Art Market

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

November 12 through December 6

Solos by members Paula Peacock, whose paintings and mixed-media sculptures address personal grief, and Suzanne Frazier, who goes in a different direction with gentle, Turner-esque paintings of morning light on the horizon, set the tone at D’art, while gallery members take over the east gallery with a small-works art market, just in time for holiday gift-shopping.

Anna Valdez, "New Patterns." Anna Valdez, David B. Smith Gallery

Anna Valdez, New Patterns

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

November 13 through December 31

Opening Reception: Friday, November 13, 5 to 8 p.m.

David B. Smith’s new exhibition dazzles with the tropical colors of Oakland-based still-life painter Anna Valdez, turning the gallery into a visual jungle that’s just right for bringing an end to a less-than-perfect year. While it’s not necessary to make an appointment for the artist reception, be aware that only ten people will be allowed into the space at a time.

Jody Roth Cooper, Sangeeta Reddy, Rob Szot

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

November 13 through December 31

Opening Reception: Friday, November 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

This late-fall threesome at Space Gallery includes steel sculptures made of metal that’s been folded, laser-cut and riveted together, or simply form webs in space, by Jody Roth Cooper; curvy abstracted landscapes by Sangeeta Reddy; and the soft-edged and bright abstract paintings and prints of Rob Szot.

Begin Again

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue #A

November 13 through January 9

Reception: TBA

For now, Walker Fine Art is forgoing a reception (if the pandemic eases, there might be one later), but there’s plenty worth seeing in the gallery’s latest six-artist show, with its theme of climbing out of a bad year that’s hopefully coming to a close. You can always expect WFA’s ample walls to look smart, beautiful and well-choreographed; the juxtapositioning of contrasting works by Laura Guese, Tony Holmquist, Kevin Hoth, Caprice Pierucci, Liz Quan and Danny Williams is certain to be picture-perfect.

Small Works

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

November 13 through 29

Artist reception: Friday, November 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

Core heads into the holidays with an affordable small-works show that will remind us all that original art makes a beautiful gift. And that other thing: Every piece you buy now, when the days are short and the dark nights long, helps an artist end the year on a high point. This one has a national reach and has been juried by book artist Valerie Savarie of Valkarie Gallery, who has an eye for what people like you want to buy.

Faith Williams and Brandon Finamore, At the Verge

Kay Galvan and Janine Thornton, Ode—to the shortgrass prairie

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

November 13 through 29

Edge offers two duos of artists in collaboration: Faith Williams and Brandon Finamore plead for the preservation of our disappearing pollinators with a mixture of scientific illustration and more artful renderings (20 percent of sales from this show will go to pollinator conservation and sustainability efforts by the Endangered Species Coalition and Pollinator Partnership); Kay Galvan and Janine Thornton blend fiber art, cyanotypes, paintings and prints to shed light on another vanishing piece of the natural landscape.

Chris Haven, New Vintage

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

November 13 through December 7

Opening Reception: Friday, November 13, 6 to 10 p.m.

RSVP for timed-entry appointments online

Urban artist Chris Haven took time off from painting his cityscape murals and character-driven paintings and prints to delve into something more crafty: New Vintage comprises a selection of thrift-store art finds that Haven has repurposed with strange and hilarious results. Looking for a gag gift with legs? This is the place.

Director's Choice

Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue

November 14 through January 9

Gallerist Sandra Phillips decided to fill a cancellation in programming with a group exhibition of her own choosing, meaning you won’t know what you’ll get until you go — in person or online. Phillips has a solid stable and plenty of year-ending themes to pick from, so no worries there. Call 303-931-2991 or email sandraphillipsgallery@hotmail.com for appointments.

