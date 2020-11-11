Art Attack: Twelve Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

What’s new in Denver area galleries? Small-work displays for holiday shopping and themed shows encouraging everyone to ditch this year for a (we hope) better 2021. Both are proof that the local scene is still fighting to overcome challenges brought on by these difficult times, while also supporting actual creaition.
If you go out, wear a mask, make an appointment — do whatever is needed to visit galleries safely. If you’re not ready to venture into other spaces, you’ll find that some of the galleries are posting in-person shows online.
Here's when, where and how to see art this week:
Nicholas D’Ornellas and Toni Gallo, The Fog of Memory
Suchitra Mattai Studio, 2772 Walnut Street
Through December 4
By appointment only; sign up online
Trey Duvall, Entirely Devoid
S*Park Pop-Up, 2570 Lawrence Street
Through December 26
By appointment only; sign up online
The Fog of Memory and Entirely Devoid helped RedLine launch the Checking In initiative during Denver Arts Week(end), but the two shows mark the beginning of a campaign to give artists shut down by COVID-19 some fresh space to exhibit a continuum of work to the public during these pandemic-driven times. The work of pairing artists with partner spaces is off to a great start: Nicholas D’Ornellas and Toni Gallo comment in fiber, photographs and paintings on pathways through our memories in artist Suchitra Mattai’s studio, while at RedLine’s S*park Pop-Up, Trey Duvall’s kinetic sculptures describe the numbing give-and-take of tension during times of crisis. Checking In is set to run through March, with a multitude of partner spaces ready to pitch.
2020 Visual Arts BFA Thesis Exhibition
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 Tenth Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
November 11 through December 17
Virtual Opening: Wednesday, November 11, 6 p.m.
Join event via Zoom
The rise of COVID-19 last spring caused a massive string of gallery cancellations and postponements, including the CU Denver College of Arts & Media’s traditional Visual Arts Department BFA thesis exhibition at Emmanuel Gallery, the icing on the cake for graduating art students.
Claudia Roulier and Kevin Specht, Tales of the Watchers
Guest Artist: Atomic Folk Art (through November 29)
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood
November 11 through December 6
Artist Reception, Saturday, November 14, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
RSVP for reception at Eventbrite for timed-entry slots
There’s a subtly spooky cloud settled over works by painter Kevin Specht and mixed-media artist Claudia Roulier, which alternately tell tales of people wandering through an uncertain landscape, and anthropomorphized animals caught in moments both amusing and savage. It’s an interesting juxtaposition, which fits in nicely with the insects and sea creatures mounted in decorative frames by guest artist Atomic Folk Art (AKA Valkarie studio resident artist Meagan Morgan). Still lying low at home? All exhibition artwork can also be viewed online at Valkarie’s website.
Paula Peacock and Suzanne Frazier, Shift in Perspective
Simply Small 2: D’art Gallery Art Market
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
November 12 through December 6
Solos by members Paula Peacock, whose paintings and mixed-media sculptures address personal grief, and Suzanne Frazier, who goes in a different direction with gentle, Turner-esque paintings of morning light on the horizon, set the tone at D’art, while gallery members take over the east gallery with a small-works art market, just in time for holiday gift-shopping.
Anna Valdez, New Patterns
David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street
November 13 through December 31
Opening Reception: Friday, November 13, 5 to 8 p.m.
David B. Smith’s new exhibition dazzles with the tropical colors of Oakland-based still-life painter Anna Valdez, turning the gallery into a visual jungle that’s just right for bringing an end to a less-than-perfect year. While it’s not necessary to make an appointment for the artist reception, be aware that only ten people will be allowed into the space at a time.
Jody Roth Cooper, Sangeeta Reddy, Rob Szot
Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive
November 13 through December 31
Opening Reception: Friday, November 13, 6 to 9 p.m.
This late-fall threesome at Space Gallery includes steel sculptures made of metal that’s been folded, laser-cut and riveted together, or simply form webs in space, by Jody Roth Cooper; curvy abstracted landscapes by Sangeeta Reddy; and the soft-edged and bright abstract paintings and prints of Rob Szot.
Begin Again
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue #A
November 13 through January 9
Reception: TBA
For now, Walker Fine Art is forgoing a reception (if the pandemic eases, there might be one later), but there’s plenty worth seeing in the gallery’s latest six-artist show, with its theme of climbing out of a bad year that’s hopefully coming to a close. You can always expect WFA’s ample walls to look smart, beautiful and well-choreographed; the juxtapositioning of contrasting works by Laura Guese, Tony Holmquist, Kevin Hoth, Caprice Pierucci, Liz Quan and Danny Williams is certain to be picture-perfect.
Small Works
Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
November 13 through 29
Artist reception: Friday, November 13, 6 to 9 p.m.
Core heads into the holidays with an affordable small-works show that will remind us all that original art makes a beautiful gift. And that other thing: Every piece you buy now, when the days are short and the dark nights long, helps an artist end the year on a high point. This one has a national reach and has been juried by book artist Valerie Savarie of Valkarie Gallery, who has an eye for what people like you want to buy.
Faith Williams and Brandon Finamore, At the Verge
Kay Galvan and Janine Thornton, Ode—to the shortgrass prairie
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
November 13 through 29
Edge offers two duos of artists in collaboration: Faith Williams and Brandon Finamore plead for the preservation of our disappearing pollinators with a mixture of scientific illustration and more artful renderings (20 percent of sales from this show will go to pollinator conservation and sustainability efforts by the Endangered Species Coalition and Pollinator Partnership); Kay Galvan and Janine Thornton blend fiber art, cyanotypes, paintings and prints to shed light on another vanishing piece of the natural landscape.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Chris Haven, New Vintage
ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12
November 13 through December 7
Opening Reception: Friday, November 13, 6 to 10 p.m.
RSVP for timed-entry appointments online
Urban artist Chris Haven took time off from painting his cityscape murals and character-driven paintings and prints to delve into something more crafty: New Vintage comprises a selection of thrift-store art finds that Haven has repurposed with strange and hilarious results. Looking for a gag gift with legs? This is the place.
Director's Choice
Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue
November 14 through January 9
Gallerist Sandra Phillips decided to fill a cancellation in programming with a group exhibition of her own choosing, meaning you won’t know what you’ll get until you go — in person or online. Phillips has a solid stable and plenty of year-ending themes to pick from, so no worries there. Call 303-931-2991 or email sandraphillipsgallery@hotmail.com for appointments.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!