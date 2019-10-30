Calling All Cool Events: Submit Info for The Edge, Our Winter Guide.

Winter is still more than a month away, but you wouldn't know that from the snow that's been falling over the past three days.

To help you make the most of Colorado's coolest season, we've been hard at work on The Edge, our annual winter guide, which will be inserted in the November 14 issue of Westword. The Edge will include stories on winter activities you won't want to miss, along with comprehensive listings of seasonal events in the mountains, as well as holiday events in the city.

We've already found hundreds of things to do over the next few months, but if you know of an event that you thinks qualifies for these listings, send information (the basic who, what, when and where) to editorial@westword.com. We'll be listing things to do from November 15 through the end of ski season, and please note: These should be outdoor-related, holiday or mountain events.

Deadline is 8 a.m. Friday, November 1.