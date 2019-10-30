Calling All Cool Events: Submit Info for The Edge, Our Winter Guide.

Winter is still more than a month away, but you wouldn't know that from the snow that's been falling over the past three days.
To help you make the most of Colorado's coolest season, we've been hard at work on The Edge, our annual winter guide, which will be inserted in the November 14 issue of Westword. The Edge will include stories on winter activities you won't want to miss, along with comprehensive listings of seasonal events in the mountains, as well as holiday events in the city.
We've already found hundreds of things to do over the next few months, but if you know of an event that you thinks qualifies for these listings, send information (the basic who, what, when and where) to editorial@westword.com. We'll be listing things to do from November 15 through the end of ski season, and please note: These should be outdoor-related, holiday or mountain events.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Deadline is 8 a.m. Friday, November 1.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!