The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Giving Tuesday Is Coming Early This Year, With #GivingTuesdayNow
Giving Tuesday Facebook

Giving Tuesday Is Coming Early This Year, With #GivingTuesdayNow

Patricia Calhoun | May 4, 2020 | 5:56am
Does it seem like your email inbox is filling up early with GivingTuesday donation requests?

That's because it is: Almost a decade ago, the United Nations Foundation joined with other nonprofits in founding GivingTuesday, which pushes charitable efforts around the globe on the first Tuesday in December. In 2019, GivingTuesday raised close to $2 billion.

Given the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have added #GivingTuesdayNow, "a global day of giving and unity," on May 5, 2020. "The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world," according to givingtuesday.org. "#GivingTuesdayNow will mobilize GivingTuesday’s global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals."

And flood your inbox with asks.

Locally, the Community First Foundation, which coordinates efforts for Colorado Gives Day in early December (in 2020, it's December 8), is organizing requests at coloradogives.org, which lists dozens of charities involved in the effort and makes donating easy.

But if you're feeling strapped because of the economic shutdown, you'll get another chance to give: The standard GivingTuesday is coming on December 1, 2020.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

