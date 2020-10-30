Ten Places for Adult Halloween Fun This Weekend

Although COVID-19 has quashed traditional Halloween parties, there are still plenty of ways to get into the spooky spirit. Trick-or-treating is still on (with modifications), fun activities abound for kids, and online Halloween options cater to those who want to stay at home. And, yes, adults can even frequent some of their favorite haunts, from concerts to haunted corn mazes to costume contests.

Below are some of the best places to find grown-up fun in and around Denver this weekend. (Fair warning: With ever-shifting regulations and Denver now in Safer at Home Level 3, call ahead to make sure events are still on, and what regulations will be in place.)

Socially Distant Halloween Party

The Curtis

1405 Curtis Street

October 30, 5 to 6 p.m.

The Curtis will be offering spiked witches' brew, treats and a costume contest. Don your best ghoulish getup and stay safe while celebrating the spooky holiday in this gorgeous hotel.

Paranormal Palace Halloween Ball

Hilton Doubletree DTC

7801 East Orchard Road

Greenwood Village

7 p.m. October 30 to 12 a.m. October 31

Billed as the largest costume contest in the United States, this socially distanced Halloween party can be enjoyed from the balcony of your hotel room. This event will include DJs, a photo booth, a tarot reader, a $2,000 prize for the winner, and a live video feed so you can see yourself and your friends at the venue. Tickets start at $80, and attendees are welcome on one or both nights. Reserve your tickets here.

EXPAND Itchy-O has found a way to play live during the pandemic. Alyson MacClaran

Hallowmass Concert Series with Itchy-O

1300 40th Street

October 30 to November 7

Immersive art isn't dead; it's just different. Be encapsulated in a fiery, haunting musical ritual performed by Itchy-O, a 57-member percussion troupe that will bring a music-and-performance experience like no other straight to your car.

Smoke Sesh: Boo'd Up Edition

Sportswatch Bar & Grill

6801 Lowell Boulevard

7 p.m. October 30 to 1:30 a.m. October 31

Want to see some live hip-hop performances and try authentic Cajun gumbo? Come enjoy the music, shop from the vendors, and compete in a costume contest at Sportswatch Bar & Grill. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $25 at the door.

Lost City Dead: A Post-Apocalyptic-Themed Halloween Show and Costume Contest

Lost City, River North Patio

3459 Ringsby Court

October 31, 6 p.m.

Come to Lost City dressed in your best costume for a spooky night full of Halloween-themed cocktails, a costume contest, and to see Grateful Dead cover band Street Cats Making Love. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, and ticket holders will be invited to a happy hour one hour before the show.

Murder at the Drive-In

Edgewater Public Market, East Parking Lot

5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

October 30 and 31, 7 p.m.

Shining Light drive-in is hosting a slew of bad horror movies, but the night might go awry, taking the audience on a horrifying adventure from the safety of their cars. This horror-comedy will involve masked killers and performers, and audiences should be aware that their cars might leave the night drenched in blood. Tickets are $60 per car and can be purchased here.

EXPAND Clowns are forever creepy. Maybe you should dress up as one. Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Centerra Halloween Hullabaloo Drive-In

The Marketplace at Centerra, Fall River Drive, Loveland

October 30 and 31

This free, ticketed drive-in is offering family-friendly Halloween movies, including Hotel Transylvania, The Addams Family and another yet-to-be-announced flick. Movies will be shown at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on October 30 and 31, and there will be an extra morning showing at 10 a.m. on October 31. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and bring their pets! Reserve your tickets here.

Fright Acres

11321 Dransfeldt Road, Parker

October 30 and 31

For those feeling safer at outdoor events, Fright Acres is Colorado's largest outdoor haunted attraction. There are four walking experiences involved, including Reapers Hollow, the Dead End Motel, Goblin Grove and the Fright Zone. Fright Acres will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. every weekend in October; admission is $30 for general admission and $45 for a fast pass. Tickets are available at the Fright Acres website.

Haunted Field of Screams

Thornton, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton

October 30 and 31

Riverdale Road in Thornton has the honor of being the most haunted road in Colorado, so a nearby forty-acre cornfield is the perfect site for the shriek-inducing Haunted Field of Screams, where guests will encounter haunted houses and a haunted hayride to the Riverdale Gates of Hell. This attraction is not recommended for children.

Fritzler Farm Park Fall Days

Fritzler Farm

20861 CR 33, LaSalle

Come spend the last few days of October celebrating fall at Fritzler Farm Park. The park is packed with a corn maze, pumpkin house, a beer garden, a barrel train, a paintball gallery and much more. Don't miss the final weekend the farm is open! Tickets can be purchased here.