The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Hamilton is headed back to Denver.EXPAND
Hamilton Still On at the DCPA; Single Tickets Go on Sale April 20

Kyle Harris | April 15, 2020 | 2:04pm
AA

Will the curtain rise again on theater in this city? The Denver Center for the Performing Arts apparently thinks so, because the nonprofit DCPA — which just saw massive budget cuts, canceled productions and programming, and staff layoffs — has announced that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 20.

The blockbuster hip-hop musical about the founding of the United States is slated to return to Denver for a run that begins August 12 and stretches through October 4, at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Tickets will only be available online at denvercenter.org/hamilton. Buyers can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per show, ranging from $69 to $299.

A lottery for $10 tickets will be held for every performance; details about that will be announced closer to the opening date.

The DCPA advises the public against buying tickets on the secondary market, noting that tickets that aren't sold by the DCPA cannot be reprinted if you lose them or refunded in the case of cancellations — and if we've learned anything in recent weeks, it's that cancellations are a very real possibility.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can," notes producer Jeffrey Seller in a statement about the start of sales. "There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through denvercenter.org/hamilton."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

