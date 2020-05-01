 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

A winner from Historic Denver's 2019 contest.
A winner from Historic Denver's 2019 contest.
Zachary Dougherty

What Are the Unknown Stories of Denver?

Patricia Calhoun | May 1, 2020 | 6:41am
Denver has been through a lot since it was founded in 1858, and though the coronavirus pandemic has been one of its most dramatic chapters, there are plenty of untold stories out there.

Historic Denver wants to hear them — or at least see them. To celebrate National Historic Preservation Month, its annual photo contest has this theme: "What Are the Unknown Stories of Denver?"

"As part of the celebration of its 50th year as an advocate for the places and spaces that Denverites love, Historic Denver is asking the community to respond by safely walking their neighborhoods to take photos or to send photos they’ve taken in the past," the nonprofit advises. "Participation is sought from all corners of the city, and every neighborhood, highlighting unsung neighborhood favorites....From everyday cell phone camera users to professional photographers, Historic Denver welcomes a wide range of beautiful imagery that captures Denver’s magic."

Submissions are being taken through the end of May; Historic Denver will share them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans and followers can “like” submissions, and the submission with the most likes will win the Fan Favorite Award. Historic Denver will be naming its own winners, and all prize-winning entrants will receive a free, one-year membership to Historic Denver.

Historic Denver was founded in 1970, as the city's past was disappearing quickly. The organization has chalked up many wins over the decades, starting with saving the home that belonged to Margaret Brown, which today is the Molly Brown House Museum.

For more information about upcoming festivities as well as the photo contest, go to historicdenver.org.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

