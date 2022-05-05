Horseshoe Market Kicks Off Thirteenth Season This Weekend

Horseshoe Market, where vintage enthusiasts gather to attain lucky finds and enjoy a day full of fun while building community, is kicking off its thirteenth season and Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 7, in a new location.
After more than a decade in Berkeley Chapel's parking lot, Horseshoe Market was forced to search for a new location after the lot was bought and put into development. Luckily for the artisan market, Regis University reached out and offered to rent out its parking lot.
“It’s exciting to have a well-rounded season that will allow us to bring the Horseshoe and our amazing makers and creative entrepreneurs to different neighborhoods around the metro area — but to still have a home base in northwest Denver thanks to Regis,” says Amy Yetman, co-founder of Horseshoe Market.
Amy and Doug Yetman founded Horseshoe Market thirteen years ago with the goal of combining thrift store and flea market shopping experiences. It also offered an opportunity to expand Amy’s Etsy shop, where she sold her vintage collections. Now, vendors from across Colorado reach out to Horseshoe Market to secure a booth when the market is in season, on select dates in the fall, spring and summer.
“Our market is truly the place to find good quality local goods,” says Doug.
The Spring Horseshoe Market will showcase 110 artists, crafters, vintage vendors and mobile boutiques, as well as some Mother’s Day specials. Admission to the family- and dog-friendly market is free; be sure to arrive early, as the first fifty customers will receive swag bags filled with sponsor and vendor goodies. And you'll need sustenance for that long day of shopping, so there will be four local food trucks, along with coffee, pastries, beer and cocktails available for purchase, plus live music throughout the day,
The opening event is only the beginning, with an active market season to follow. Horseshoe Market can be found this summer at Denver Central Market and Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton before returning to Regis for its Fall Market on September 24. Summer dates include June 11, July 9 and August 13.
“What people really like about the Horseshoe Market is that it's different. There is always a very collective new lineup of vendors," says Doug. "No market is like the one before it."
The Horseshoe Market can be found at Regis University Lot 3, at 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Visit horseshoemarket.com for more information.