Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Fashion

Horseshoe Market Kicks Off Thirteenth Season This Weekend

May 5, 2022 5:55AM

Horseshoe Market opens its thirteenth season on Saturday, May 7.
Horseshoe Market opens its thirteenth season on Saturday, May 7. Courtesy of Tori Harris and Brit Tucker
Horseshoe Market, where vintage enthusiasts gather to attain lucky finds and enjoy a day full of fun while building community, is kicking off its thirteenth season and Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 7, in a new location.

After more than a decade in Berkeley Chapel's parking lot, Horseshoe Market was forced to search for a new location after the lot was bought and put into development. Luckily for the artisan market, Regis University reached out and offered to rent out its parking lot.

“It’s exciting to have a well-rounded season that will allow us to bring the Horseshoe and our amazing makers and creative entrepreneurs to different neighborhoods around the metro area — but to still have a home base in northwest Denver thanks to Regis,” says Amy Yetman, co-founder of Horseshoe Market.

Amy and Doug Yetman founded Horseshoe Market thirteen years ago with the goal of combining thrift store and flea market shopping experiences. It also offered an opportunity to expand Amy’s Etsy shop, where she sold her vintage collections. Now, vendors from across Colorado reach out to Horseshoe Market to secure a booth when the market is in season, on select dates in the fall, spring and summer.

“Our market is truly the place to find good quality local goods,” says Doug.

The Spring Horseshoe Market will showcase 110 artists, crafters, vintage vendors and mobile boutiques, as well as some Mother’s Day specials. Admission to the family- and dog-friendly market is free; be sure to arrive early, as the first fifty customers will receive swag bags filled with sponsor and vendor goodies. And you'll need sustenance for that long day of shopping, so there will be four local food trucks, along with coffee, pastries, beer and cocktails available for purchase, plus live music throughout the day,

The opening event is only the beginning, with an active market season to follow. Horseshoe Market can be found this summer at Denver Central Market and Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton before returning to Regis for its Fall Market on September 24. Summer dates include June 11, July 9 and August 13.

“What people really like about the Horseshoe Market is that it's different. There is always a very collective new lineup of vendors," says Doug. "No market is like the one before it."

The Horseshoe Market can be found at Regis University Lot 3, at 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Visit horseshoemarket.com for more information.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation