Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 3: How to Blow Up a Pipeline

How to Blow Up a PipelineDaniel Goldhaber, the director of, "is from Boulder," notes Matt Campbell. "He's a local guy, and his previous film,, was at the festival a few years ago." His latest project, meanwhile, "got picked up by Neon," a major distributor of independent films, at the Toronto International Film Festival. "So they're definitely going to do a big release for him," Campbell says. "He's a filmmaker to watch."The title of Goldhaber's latest is literal, not figurative, Campbell points out. "The story follows a group of quote-unquote 'eco-terrorists' — not quite Antifa, but of that variety — that's planning to blow up a pipeline in Texas as a form of protest against climate change. And there's a fantastic ensemble cast, including actors like Sasha Lane, who was in."The film "definitely doesn't advocate doing things like this," he goes on. "It's a thriller that investigates what drives these people to commit such an act and follows them as they're planning to do it. So there's this tug-of-war of conscience and ethics and questions about where do you draw the line between activism and terrorism. But the film doesn't give an easy answer to what you should think. Like most of the best films, the kinds of films we try to champion within the festival, it will hopefully spark dialogue."Here's a video aboutfrom this year's Toronto Film Festival that serves as a preview of the Denver Film Festival screening; Goldhaber, writer Jordan Sjol and producer Isa Mazzei are slated to participate in a Q&A with attendees.