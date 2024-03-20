Coloradans Can Catch a Partial Eclipse on April 8: Here's How to See It

Are you still in the dark about the upcoming eclipse? Dr. Ryan French, scientist at the National Solar Observatory and author of The Sun: Beginner’s Guide to Our Local Star, will be talking about the sun and eclipses at 6:30 p.m. at the Boulder Book Store (find more info here).
In advance of that appearance, we reached out to French for a preview of his talk, and what we can expect next month. Here's his guide:
What:
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from a narrow, 115-mile path across the United States. The total eclipse path, which enters and exits the United States in Texas and Maine, will see the moon fully block out the sun, and provide a unique view of the sun’s tenuous atmosphere (known as the corona).
Denver, which sits over 650 miles from the total eclipse path, will experience a partial solar eclipse. Partial solar eclipses, where the moon partially blocks the sun, are significantly less impressive than a total solar eclipse, but still worth the watch. The rest of Colorado, alongside the majority of the nation (including Hawaii, but excluding Alaska), will experience a partial eclipse of some kind.
Why:
Solar eclipses occur as the new moon passes between the Earth and sun, partly obscuring the view of the sun for certain regions of the world. Whether you view a total or partial eclipse depends on whether the sun is fully or just partially blocked from your location. Although the new phase of the moon happens every 29 days, a slight tilt between the moon-Earth and Earth-sun orbits means alignment of the three objects happens far less frequently.
When: Monday, April 8. As the shadow of the moon races across the continent at thousands of miles per hour, Colorado residents have a window of around two and a half hours to view the partial eclipse starting just before 11:30 a.m. Although different regions of Colorado will witness a different percentage of partial eclipse, there isn’t much difference in experience between a 10 and 90 percent partial eclipse. To get a better experience than this, you’ll need to travel out-of-state to the path of the total eclipse.
How: During a partial eclipse, it is never safe to look at the sun directly with the unaided eye. The best way to view the eclipse is with eclipse/solar viewing glasses, which can be purchased online while stocks last. Local libraries, museums and schools may also have limited availability. There will likely be eclipse viewing parties across Colorado on the big day, so keep an eye out for announcements of events that will provide viewing options.
If you can’t get a hold of solar/eclipse viewing glasses, it’s also possible to experience the partial eclipse via reflections and shadows. By poking a hole in some paper, you can project the shape of the partial eclipse onto the ground. Shadows passing through trees, or even your own hair, will also cast the shape of the eclipse. This will be the most dramatic at the maximum phase of the partial eclipse in your location.
To witness the total solar eclipse, you’ll need to plan a trip to the path of totality. Dallas, a twelve-hour drive away, is the most direct drive to the total eclipse path. Given that this will be the closest a total solar eclipse will come to Earth until 2044, it may be worth the trip for some people. But if you’ve got time to wait, 2045 will bring a total solar eclipse even closer, as it passes directly through Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, and even the southern half of Denver.
If you don’t want to wait that long, or can’t travel, there are options to stream the April 8 total solar eclipse online. Colorado-based scientists from the National Science Foundation’s National Solar Observatory (based in Boulder), will be traveling to Texas to livestream the event.