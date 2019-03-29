Bringing a Dose of Hygge to the Birthing Room

Hygge embraces the feelings captured in the Danish term for which it's named.

Denver doesn't offer pregnant women who want to give birth outside a hospital many options. To change that, Miki Tynan and Tara Duncan created a comfortable space where pregnant women could receive care before, during and after their pregnancy. They opened Hygge Birth and Baby last fall; their brainchild just picked up a Best of Denver award.

"We want to empower families and women to make conscious choices that are right for them," says Tynan, who has two sons, ages three and five, and another baby on the way. "We're about not making pregnancy and birth a spectator sport. It's a life-changing moment that you can never get back."

Located at 8111 East Lowry Boulevard, Suite 230, Hygge (pronounced "hoo-ga") aims to embrace the feeling of "hygge," the popular Danish term that encompasses feeling cozy, comfortable, cared for and relaxed all at once. Hygge offers bathrooms with open showers, four birthing rooms with two-person bathtubs for water births, prenatal services, massage, chiropractors, acupuncture, yoga, birthing and parenting classes and support groups.