The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Put any worries about airport delays on ice.EXPAND
Put any worries about airport delays on ice.
flydenver.com

Six Places to Skate in and Around Denver

Westword Staff | January 3, 2020 | 6:45am
AA

Sadly, the best place to skate outdoors in metro Denver is still closed: Construction continues on the bridge at Evergreen Lake, which CNN rated as one of the ten most beautiful places to skate in the world. That could keep that area off-limits until the end of January. In the meantime, though, those who want to chill still have options around town, including these six outdoor rinks:

Denver International Airport
Through January 20
8500 Peña Boulevard
If you want to skate, this is the best deal in town — though admittedly not the most convenient. For the fourth year, the airport is hosting a skating rink on the plaza outside the terminal. It's open daily, and skating is not only free, but skates are provided at no charge. Find out more here.

Belmar on Ice
Through January 26
7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
The Rink at Belmar is open daily through January 5, then Thursdays through Sundays January 9 through 26. Admission is good for an hour of skating and runs $9.50 per adult (including skate rental), or $5 without rental. Find out more at belmarcolorado.com.

Downtown Denver Ice Skating Rink
Through February 3
Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets
Bring your own skates and practice your triple axel for free at this outdoor rink now in its tenth year. It's open daily and admission is free; skate rental runs from $7 to $9. Find out more at downtowndenver.com.

The Pond at Southlands
Through February 2
6155 South Main Street, Aurora
After closing on January 2 for maintenance, this outdoor skating rink is good to go through early February. It's open daily, and costs $8.50 for adults, $3.50 for ages three and under; skates are an additional $2.50. Skate lessons are available on Sunday, January 12. Find out more at shopsouthlands.com.

Winterskate Northfield
Through February 17
8268 East Northfield Boulevard
Take a break from shopping with a spin or two around the rink. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for children twelve and under, and that includes skate rental. Open daily; find hours and more information at bceproductions.com/winterskate-northfield.

Winterskate Louisville
Through February 17
Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front Street, Louisville
There's a lot more than ice skating at this 6,500-square-foot rink, the largest outdoor rink in Colorado; you'll also find free carriage rides, seasonal music and plenty of holiday treats. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for kids twelve and under, and includes skate rentals; find out more at 303-604-1010 or bceproductions.com.

