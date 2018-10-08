Imagine 2020 Fund Announces Its 2018 Grantees

The Imagine 2020 Fund, administered by Denver Arts & Venues, has upped the amount it's giving to local arts groups that fit into the city's cultural plan.
This year the fund will give $130,000 in grants of up to $7,500 each to 27 recipients selected from seventy applicants. "Funded projects further develop Denver’s creative landscape and [make] Denver’s collective vision a reality," according to a just-released statement from Arts & Venues.
Grantees include Su Teatro, Phamaly Theatre, PlatteForum, the Colorado Ballet Company and Curious Theatre.
Below is the full list of grantees:
Access Gallery: Art of Access Alliance Programming
Cherry Creek Arts Festival: CherryArts’ Mobile ArtCart - Ink the Neighborhood
Colorado Artists of Color: InterFest Colorado
Colorado Ballet Company: Tour De Force
Community Cypher: Place Matters
Curious Theatre Company: Staging Justice: Denver Faces its KKK History Through Theatre
Dencity Media, Inc.: Dencity Online Platform Launch
Edgar L. Page, Feel the Movement: The Feeling of an Emotion
Go Play Denver: From A to Zine
Kathryn Speer: Live Arts Festival
Latino Cultural Arts Center: Building Creativity Into the Future!
Lisa Engelken, LLC: Breaking Barriers
Lucha Martinez de Luna: Chicano Murals Website/Archive
Metropolitan State University of Denver Foundation, Inc.: Creative Industries Internship
Mirror Image Arts: It Starts With Us - Empathy through Collaborative Theatre Making
No Easy Props, Inc: Queenz of Hip-Hop 10th Anniversary Jam
Phamaly Theatre Company: 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration
PlatteForum: ArtLab Underground
Rocky Mountain PBS: Rocky Mountain Public Media Arts Bureau R&D - Phase I
Sarah Megyesy: Not in My Backyard
Su Teatro: The Westside Blowouts
The Art Garage: Re\Visioned
Theatre Artibus, LLC: Recipe
Toluwanimi Obiwole: Pan African Festival
United for a New Economy: Transformative Leadership for Change - Artists in Residence
Youth Employment Academy: Vibrant Denver - Inside and Out
Youth on Record: FEMpowered
