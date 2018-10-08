Imagine 2020 Fund Announces Its 2018 Grantees

Curious Theatre is one of the groups receiving funding from the Denver's Imagine 2020 Fund.

The Imagine 2020 Fund, administered by Denver Arts & Venues, has upped the amount it's giving to local arts groups that fit into the city's cultural plan.

This year the fund will give $130,000 in grants of up to $7,500 each to 27 recipients selected from seventy applicants. "Funded projects further develop Denver’s creative landscape and [make] Denver’s collective vision a reality," according to a just-released statement from Arts & Venues.

Grantees include Su Teatro, Phamaly Theatre, PlatteForum, the Colorado Ballet Company and Curious Theatre.