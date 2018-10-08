 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Curious Theatre is one of the groups receiving funding from the Denver's Imagine 2020 Fund.
Curious Theatre is one of the groups receiving funding from the Denver's Imagine 2020 Fund.
Michael Ensminger, Curious Theatre Company

Imagine 2020 Fund Announces Its 2018 Grantees

Kyle Harris | October 8, 2018 | 10:50am
AA

The Imagine 2020 Fund, administered by Denver Arts & Venues, has upped the amount it's giving to local arts groups that fit into the city's cultural plan.

This year the fund will give $130,000 in grants of up to $7,500 each to 27 recipients selected from seventy applicants. "Funded projects further develop Denver’s creative landscape and [make] Denver’s collective vision a reality," according to a just-released statement from Arts & Venues.

Related Stories

Grantees include Su Teatro, Phamaly Theatre, PlatteForum, the Colorado Ballet Company and Curious Theatre.

Below is the full list of grantees:

Access Gallery: Art of Access Alliance Programming
Cherry Creek Arts Festival: CherryArts’ Mobile ArtCart - Ink the Neighborhood
Colorado Artists of Color: InterFest Colorado
Colorado Ballet Company: Tour De Force
Community Cypher: Place Matters
Curious Theatre Company: Staging Justice: Denver Faces its KKK History Through Theatre
Dencity Media, Inc.: Dencity Online Platform Launch
Edgar L. Page, Feel the Movement: The Feeling of an Emotion
Go Play Denver: From A to Zine
Kathryn Speer: Live Arts Festival
Latino Cultural Arts Center: Building Creativity Into the Future!
Lisa Engelken, LLC: Breaking Barriers
Lucha Martinez de Luna: Chicano Murals Website/Archive
Metropolitan State University of Denver Foundation, Inc.: Creative Industries Internship
Mirror Image Arts: It Starts With Us - Empathy through Collaborative Theatre Making
No Easy Props, Inc: Queenz of Hip-Hop 10th Anniversary Jam
Phamaly Theatre Company: 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration
PlatteForum: ArtLab Underground
Rocky Mountain PBS: Rocky Mountain Public Media Arts Bureau R&D - Phase I
Sarah Megyesy: Not in My Backyard
Su Teatro: The Westside Blowouts
The Art Garage: Re\Visioned
Theatre Artibus, LLC: Recipe
Toluwanimi Obiwole: Pan African Festival
United for a New Economy: Transformative Leadership for Change - Artists in Residence
Youth Employment Academy: Vibrant Denver - Inside and Out
Youth on Record: FEMpowered

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >