Reader: You Know What Demonic Art Is? Statues of Confederates.

A Florida group has embarked on a mission to Demolish Demonic Displays, “support positive, uplifting and wholesome art that brings out the best in our communities” and, in the process, “destroy every proud obstacle that keeps people from knowing God.” First up? Murals by Leo Tanguma that were commissioned for Denver International Airport more than 25 years ago.

Even before it opened, the airport was the focus of conspiracy theories, some of which have focused on the work of Tanguma, a leading figure among the early Chicano muralists. But still, this latest change.org petition came as a blow to the artist, especially at a time when there's so much debate over public art.

Ten additional people have signed that petition since we wrote about this campaign, considerably fewer than the number of people who've commented on Facebook regarding its idiocy. Says Ivy:



Only a true fascist would want the murals removed. It literally depicts the world we live in, and the world that we dream to live in, which is positive. It’s positive change versus reality. What a load of shit.



Explains Mark:



You know what demonic art is? Statues of confederates and people that committed genocide.



Asks Dennis:



So what about the narrow-minded reactionaries who want to destroy historical statues? Shouldn't they be forced to live outside of their comfort zones? Do we need to educate these idiots about the importance of history?



Responds Alice:



Monuments to people who supported slavery is not the same as what this mural is about. It is depicting what hate does to our children.



Adds Christian:

This is public art, not a half-assed memorial to the Confederacy put up in the Civil Rights Era as an intentional middle finger to antisegregationists like most of the 'historical statues' being removed are.



Concludes Nathen:



Leave us to our demon worship decisions on our own! Freedom of worship! First Amendment!



Since the petition went live several weeks ago, it's collected a whopping 191 signatures. From Blucifer, the devilish blue horse, to the gargoyle overlooking the baggage system, the Denver airport is full of art that locals love to loathe...and just plain love. But above all, they don't want folks from Florida telling them what to do.

