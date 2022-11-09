Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Film and TV

Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 9: The Inspection

November 9, 2022 6:00AM

An image from The Inspection.
An image from The Inspection. Courtesy of the Denver Film Festival
Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 9: The Inspection.

The Inspection
Directed by Elegance Bratton
7 p.m. Wednesday, November 9
Denver Botanic Gardens

The Inspection "was the closing-night presentation at the New York Film Festival this year," notes Matt Campbell, "and we're very excited to have the film — and we're also excited that one of the main actors, Raúl Castillo, will be in attendance and receiving our excellence-in-acting award. And we're also having a CineLatinx event in his honor."

The movie, which stars Jeremy Pope, is drawn from the life of its director, Elegance Bratton. Campbell points out that "it's based on his own true-life experience of joining the Marines and going to boot camp as a homosexual Black man. It takes place within the time frame of the early 2000s, when the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan were in full swing, and is an impeccably acted, really powerful look at his struggle — not just the physical endurance required to go through training, but of having to deal with the don't-ask-don't-tell policy that was in place at the time and not being able to be who you are. And that really affects everything else that's going on in this high-pressure environment that's intentionally trying to break people down."

Castillo, for his part, "plays a pivotal role in the film, and he's really breaking out at the moment. He's in Cha Cha Smooth, the film that won the audience award at Sundance this year and was picked up by Apple+, and also We the Animals. He's already pretty big, but becoming bigger."

Continue to see a trailer for The Inspection:
Click to get details about tickets for the 45th annual Denver Film Festival.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation