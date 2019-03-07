Celebrate International Women's Day in Denver on March 8

March 8 is International Women’s Day, which makes Friday an ideal time to stop by the Center for Colorado Women’s History, which opened last March in the Byers-Evans House Museum, the circa 1883 home at 1310 Bannock Street that’s under the flag of History Colorado. The building has been restored to the 1912-1924 era, just when women were gaining the right to vote nationally. (Colorado, of course, was the first state to grant women that right, in 1893, right behind the territory of Wyoming.) Admission to the gallery is free; guided tours are offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and run $4 to $6. Find out more at 303-620-4933 or at historycolorado.org.

After seeing the Byers-Evans House Museum and its standard displays, make a note to return on Saturday, March 30, when the Center for Colorado Women's History will unveil Women / Work / Justice, a new exhibit that will analyze the intersection of human, civil and economic rights through the stories of seven Colorado-based women who pioneered national workplace shifts in the 1900s.

In the meantime, though, you can see women at a very current workplace. At 6 p.m. on March 8, Women in Kind, a co-working space at 3899 Jackson Street, is hosting the inaugural Women in Art exhibit. The show promises to be the first in a series celebrating art by, for and about women. The $10 admission benefits Mi Casa; tickets are available at Eventbrite.