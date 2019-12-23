 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Looking for last minute gifts? Try these bookstores.
Looking for last minute gifts? Try these bookstores.
Teague Bohlen

Is It Open? Buy Your Last-Minute Gifts at These Denver Bookstores

Teague Bohlen | December 23, 2019 | 8:13am
AA

Maybe someone invited you to a holiday gathering at the last minute. Or you found out there’s a gift exchange at that party you’re going to. Or maybe you’ve just been in denial for weeks that the holidays were coming, and, you know, you need to buy some presents and whatnot. Whatever the reason, we’ve all been there; you need a last-minute something, and there’s no better last-minute something than a good book. But what bookstores are even open?

This time of year, that’s a good question. So we thought we’d supply you with a rundown of a few of our favorite Denver booksellers and their holiday hours.

Is It Open? Buy Your Last-Minute Gifts at These Denver Bookstores (3)
BookBar

Related Stories

BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Christmas Eve Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Is It Open? Buy Your Last-Minute Gifts at These Denver Bookstores (4)EXPAND
Amy Aletheia Cahill at Flickr

Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Christmas Eve Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Old Firehouse Books
232 Walnut Street, Fort Collins
Christmas Eve Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Is It Open? Buy Your Last-Minute Gifts at These Denver Bookstores (2)
Teague Bohlen

Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
1628 16th Street
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bookies
4315 East Mississippi Avenue
Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day and December 26
Closed New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day

West Side Books
3434 West 32nd Avenue
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day

Do you have events you want included in a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Boulder Book Store would be open Christmas Day. The shop will be closed. We regret the error.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >