Is It Open? Buy Your Last-Minute Gifts at These Denver Bookstores

Looking for last minute gifts? Try these bookstores.

Maybe someone invited you to a holiday gathering at the last minute. Or you found out there’s a gift exchange at that party you’re going to. Or maybe you’ve just been in denial for weeks that the holidays were coming, and, you know, you need to buy some presents and whatnot. Whatever the reason, we’ve all been there; you need a last-minute something, and there’s no better last-minute something than a good book. But what bookstores are even open?

This time of year, that’s a good question. So we thought we’d supply you with a rundown of a few of our favorite Denver booksellers and their holiday hours.

BookBar

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Christmas Eve Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Amy Aletheia Cahill at Flickr

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Christmas Eve Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Old Firehouse Books

232 Walnut Street, Fort Collins

Christmas Eve Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Teague Bohlen

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

1628 16th Street

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bookies

4315 East Mississippi Avenue

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and December 26

Closed New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day

West Side Books

3434 West 32nd Avenue

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Do you have events you want included in a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.



Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Boulder Book Store would be open Christmas Day. The shop will be closed. We regret the error.