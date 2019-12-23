Is It Open? Buy Your Last-Minute Gifts at These Denver Bookstores

Maybe someone invited you to a holiday gathering at the last minute. Or you found out there’s a gift exchange at that party you’re going to. Or maybe you’ve just been in denial for weeks that the holidays were coming, and, you know, you need to buy some presents and whatnot. Whatever the reason, we’ve all been there; you need a last-minute something, and there’s no better last-minute something than a good book. But what bookstores are even open?
This time of year, that’s a good question. So we thought we’d supply you with a rundown of a few of our favorite Denver booksellers and their holiday hours.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Christmas Eve Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Christmas Eve Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Old Firehouse Books
232 Walnut Street, Fort Collins
Christmas Eve Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
1628 16th Street
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Bookies
4315 East Mississippi Avenue
Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day and December 26
Closed New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day
West Side Books
3434 West 32nd Avenue
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Boulder Book Store would be open Christmas Day. The shop will be closed. We regret the error.
