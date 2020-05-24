The Snow Must Go On! Arapahoe Basin Reopening May 27.

All (of the ski season) is not lost: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is reopening on Wednesday, May 27, after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved Summit County’s request for a variance to allow the resort to reopen.

In A-Basin COO Alan Henceroth's announcement, he notes that while a limited number of lift tickets will be sold, "mostly this opening is for all of our pass holders." A total of 600 skiers will be allowed on the mountain each day.

Starting May 27 and continuing through an undetermined date, A-Basin will be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. (Uphill access will be open for Uphill pass holders from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Here's the fine print from the A-Basin announcement:



This is going to be very different. 1. Reservations are required. DO NOT SHOW UP WITHOUT A RESERVATION. 2. Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas. 3. Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed. We have been given an extraordinary opportunity. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials. We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help.



Find more information here.