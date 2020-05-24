 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Snow Must Go On! Arapahoe Basin Reopening May 27.EXPAND
Arapahoe Basin/Ian Zinner

The Snow Must Go On! Arapahoe Basin Reopening May 27.

Patricia Calhoun | May 24, 2020 | 5:00pm
AA

All (of the ski season) is not lost: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is reopening on Wednesday, May 27, after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved Summit County’s request for a variance to allow the resort to reopen.

In A-Basin COO Alan Henceroth's announcement, he notes that while a limited number of lift tickets will be sold, "mostly this opening is for all of our pass holders." A total of 600 skiers will be allowed on the mountain each day.

Starting May 27 and continuing through an undetermined date, A-Basin will be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.  (Uphill access will be open for Uphill pass holders from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Here's the fine print from the A-Basin announcement:

This is going to be very different.

1. Reservations are required. DO NOT SHOW UP WITHOUT A RESERVATION.

2. Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas.

3. Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed.

We have been given an extraordinary opportunity. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials. We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help.

Find more information here.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.