Review: Sin Street Social Club

Those of us who have seen Jessica Austgen on stage know her as elegant, zany, gutsy and very, very funny. And we expect much the same from her original play, Sin Street Social Club, adapted for the Arvada Center — where it’s receiving its worldwide premiere — from Aphra Behn’s The Rover. Written in 1677, The Rover was the first produced play by a woman playwright, and the center’s Black Box Repertory Company’s current season is entirely the work of female playwrights. In addition to Austgen’s piece, the lineup includes The Diary of Anne Frank, in an adaptation by Wendy Kesselman (the original opened in the 1950s and was written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett), and Jen Silverman’s weird, wonderful and contemporary The Moors.

Sin Street Social Club won’t disappoint Austgen fans. It’s elegantly staged, with stunning costumes by Clare Henkel and a set creatively put together by Brian Mallgrave to serve as the location for all three productions. The dialogue is witty, inventive and often hilarious; the action, thanks to director Lynne Collins and fight director Geoffrey Kent, is fast and furious; and the acting is as daring, full-out and utterly ridiculous as we would expect if Austgen herself were performing.

Set in New Orleans during the 1916 Mardi Gras, Sin Street Social Club centers on the story of two half-sisters. Florie Mae sings in her family-owned social club — the only building on her block not devoted to prostitution. The witty and defiant Helen is about to become a nun — not because she has a calling, but because the sisters’ home will be sold and lost to the general debauchery of the street unless both of them are well settled by a certain date according to their father’s will. And that’s something their violent brother Pete won’t let happen: Pete intends to see that Florie Mae — who’s fallen in love with Belville, a man she met on a streetcar — marries wealthy, stable Tony.