4
Keith Garcia has been promoted to artistic director of the Sie FilmCenter.
Keith Garcia has been promoted to artistic director of the Sie FilmCenter.
Photo by Ben Seagren

Keith Garcia and Matthew Campbell Take Artistic Director Jobs at Denver Film

Kyle Harris | November 8, 2019 | 12:41pm
AA

On November 7 at the Denver Film Festival, it was announced that longtime Denver film programmer Keith Garcia is the new artistic director of the Sie FilmCenter.

Additionally, Matthew Campbell, who has programmed much of the 2019 Denver Film Festival, will be taking the role of Denver Film Festival artistic director, following in the footsteps of his mentor, Brit Withey, who died in a car accident in March.

Garcia, who posted the news to social media today, November 8, has served on and off in programming roles at the Sie. He has been a longtime champion of cult and genre films, LGBTQ cinema and indie narratives, building his reputation as a programmer committed to turning screenings into must-attend events and parties.

While he first made is mark in the late 1990s, programming Mayan Midnights at the Mayan Theater, he's best known for his Watching Hour series, the CinemaQ Film Festival, and dozens of retrospectives.

In addition to his work as a programmer, Garcia has been working for several years on the documentary The Heels Have Eyes, chronicling Denver's drag scene, and spent a few years writing about film and drag for Westword.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

