Elevate Immersive's Killer Summer Camp Delivers Retro Thrills and Chills

"Denver is having an immersive art moment," says Anneliese Farmer. Courtesy of Stephan Werk (@werkcreative)

Elevate Immersive, which staged Killer Summer Camp and started in May 2023, is led by Anneliese Farmer in collaboration with Prop Dungeon and Golden History Tours. Courtesy of Stephan Werk (@werkcreative)

To collect all of the clues, you must interact with other groups, building a sense of community among the attendees. Courtesy of Stephan Werk (@werkcreative)

The bar serves cocktails called Midsommar Mayhem and Campfire Old Fashioned. Courtesy of Stephan Werk (@werkcreative)

If you thought summer camp was all about s’mores and sing-alongs, think again. Athosted by Elevate Immersive at Zeppelin Station , you’ll find yourself transported to a summer camp the year before Y2K, where a mysterious killer lurks among the campers.The entrance to the performance space, designed by Prop Dungeon , is marked by a glowing neon sign that reads "KILLER SUMMER CAMP." Below it, a leafy table with a lantern and a "Sorry, we're closed" sign adds to the suspense, along with the red curtains blocking the view of the playing space at the top of the stairs.The interactive murder mystery kicks off with a bang as you’re welcomed by Brandi, the boisterous head counselor, played by Meg Brokenshire. She quickly sets the tone, her energetic introduction drawing you into the world of Camp Z. After presenting your "credentials" (tickets and IDs), you’re ushered into the camp, where you're greeted by Lil B (Dalena Nguyen), a preppy yet ditzy counselor who offers you a shot, including a non-alcoholic option for those living the sober life. Lil B then captures the moment on her flip phone, another retro detail.Riley (Anneliese Farmer), a disgruntled camper with a demeanor similar to Sadness frommixed with Wednesday Addams, will then assign you to a "cabin" — in this case, a table where your group assembles. From there, you are free to explore the various themed areas, from the bar to the hidden nooks filled with clues about the secrets of Camp Z.The camp counselors guide you through the story, with two short sketches at the beginning and end of the hour-long performance. After Lil B is shockingly killed, you and your fellow campers are tasked with solving her murder, uncovering the identity of the Waire Bitch, and unraveling the dark history of Camp Z. Once Lil B's body has been removed from the stage, Brandi and Riley distribute sheets in your cabin's associated color with stories that hint at the mystery.To collect all of the clues, you must interact with other groups: Think live-action, but with more alcohol and all clues delivered on laminated sheets. Additional clues are hidden throughout the venue in hidden cult symbols (QR codes) that lead to video or audio files that show what has previously happened at Camp Z and contain a word that can be texted to a phone number for more context. Prop Dungeon's set design is impressive, with plenty of Instagram-worthy spots as you collect clues.While there are a few areas wherecould improve — the performances occasionally veer into cheesy territory, improvised moments are stilted and some of the exposition feels forced — Elevate Immersive has succeeded in creating a playful atmosphere and a cheeky, horror-themed setting. According to Anneliese Farmer, who is not only an actor but also the owner and creator of Elevate Immserive, the goal is to provide a "loosely immersive" storytelling experience. Farmer has a rich background in immersive theater, having been involved in the scene since 2010.Elevate Immersive, which started in May 2023, is an evolution of Farmer's previous projects, combining her passion for interactive theatrical experiences with her partnership with Prop Dungeon and Golden History Tours . "Denver is an awesome place to be right now for immersive theater," she says. "It has kind of become Ground Zero for immersive art, which is very exciting."Following the conclusion ofon Saturday, July 27, Elevate Immersive is hosting athat same evening, where you can dance the night away in your finest slasher or horror costume. Then, on August 10, it will hostfor a night of high-society mystery and glamour. Farmer also hinted that an upcoming fall show, which has yet to be officially announced, is about a "fantasy world waiting room."“Denver is having an immersive-art moment, and I hope it continues to have a moment because there's so much that can be done with immersive entertainment," Farmer says. "What excites me about immersive art is that I believe it allows many people who may not be interested in traditional theater to enjoy the experience of being told a story. Immersive is an accessible gateway into the arts."