Elevate Immersive's Killer Summer Camp Delivers Retro Thrills and Chills

If you thought summer camp was all about s’mores and sing-alongs, think again. At Killer Summer Camp 3: Whatever Happened to 2?! hosted by Elevate Immersive at Zeppelin Station, you’ll find yourself transported to a summer camp the year before Y2K, where a mysterious killer lurks among the campers.
The entrance to the performance space, designed by Prop Dungeon, is marked by a glowing neon sign that reads "KILLER SUMMER CAMP." Below it, a leafy table with a lantern and a "Sorry, we're closed" sign adds to the suspense, along with the red curtains blocking the view of the playing space at the top of the stairs.
Riley (Anneliese Farmer), a disgruntled camper with a demeanor similar to Sadness from Inside Out mixed with Wednesday Addams, will then assign you to a "cabin" — in this case, a table where your group assembles. From there, you are free to explore the various themed areas, from the bar to the hidden nooks filled with clues about the secrets of Camp Z.
The camp counselors guide you through the story, with two short sketches at the beginning and end of the hour-long performance. After Lil B is shockingly killed, you and your fellow campers are tasked with solving her murder, uncovering the identity of the Waire Bitch, and unraveling the dark history of Camp Z. Once Lil B's body has been removed from the stage, Brandi and Riley distribute sheets in your cabin's associated color with stories that hint at the mystery.
Elevate Immersive, which started in May 2023, is an evolution of Farmer's previous projects, combining her passion for interactive theatrical experiences with her partnership with Prop Dungeon and Golden History Tours. "Denver is an awesome place to be right now for immersive theater," she says. "It has kind of become Ground Zero for immersive art, which is very exciting."
Death of Summer Horror Dance that same evening, where you can dance the night away in your finest slasher or horror costume. Then, on August 10, it will host Talk of the Ton: A Bridgerton-inspired Soiree for a night of high-society mystery and glamour. Farmer also hinted that an upcoming fall show, which has yet to be officially announced, is about a "fantasy world waiting room."
“Denver is having an immersive-art moment, and I hope it continues to have a moment because there's so much that can be done with immersive entertainment," Farmer says. "What excites me about immersive art is that I believe it allows many people who may not be interested in traditional theater to enjoy the experience of being told a story. Immersive is an accessible gateway into the arts."
Killer Summer Camp 3: Whatever Happened to 2?!, through Saturday, July 27, Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street. Learn more at elevateimmersivecolorado.com.