Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 7: Klondike

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 7: Klondike.
Klondike
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
7 p.m. Monday, November 7
5 p.m. Tuesday, November 8
AMC House 5
According to Matt Campbell, "This is another film that has a very timely subject matter: Klondike is a Ukrainian film about Russian aggression."
Moreover, the film's time frame underscores the fact that the current conflict has deep roots. "It's 2015, and a passenger airline is shot down in Ukraine by Russia — and this story takes place during that event," Campbell says. "It's about a couple living in the Donbas area. The wife is pregnant and they're struggling just to get by, although they do have a cow. And the Russian loyalists who control the area where they live are making life hard for them. So it's a depiction of the straight-up bullying and aggression of Russia against Ukraine in both a micro and macro sense."
Klondike's director, Maryna Er Gorbach, "won best director at Sundance, where it premiered," he continues, "and at the Seattle International Film Festival, where I was on the jury, we gave the grand jury prize to this film. And even though the story is specific to its time and place, it's incredibly relevant and could be happening today."
