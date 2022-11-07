Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Film and TV

Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 7: Klondike

November 7, 2022 6:00AM

An image from Klondike.
An image from Klondike. Courtesy of the Denver Film Festival
Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 7: Klondike.

Klondike
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
7 p.m. Monday, November 7
5 p.m. Tuesday, November 8
AMC House 5

According to Matt Campbell, "This is another film that has a very timely subject matter: Klondike is a Ukrainian film about Russian aggression."

Moreover, the film's time frame underscores the fact that the current conflict has deep roots. "It's 2015, and a passenger airline is shot down in Ukraine by Russia — and this story takes place during that event," Campbell says. "It's about a couple living in the Donbas area. The wife is pregnant and they're struggling just to get by, although they do have a cow. And the Russian loyalists who control the area where they live are making life hard for them. So it's a depiction of the straight-up bullying and aggression of Russia against Ukraine in both a micro and macro sense."

Klondike's director, Maryna Er Gorbach, "won best director at Sundance, where it premiered," he continues, "and at the Seattle International Film Festival, where I was on the jury, we gave the grand jury prize to this film. And even though the story is specific to its time and place, it's incredibly relevant and could be happening today."

See the trailer for Klondike here.
Click to get details about tickets for the 45th annual Denver Film Festival.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation