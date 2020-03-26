Do This: Free Coloring Book of Colorado Latinx Art!

Time to color your world!

The Latino Cultural Arts Center, a Denver-based group dedicated to sharing the artistic expressions of Latinos in the United States and around the world, just released its first adult coloring book, Hecho en Colorado, which you can download for free at the LCAC website. The project is tied to an upcoming exhibit of works from the LCAC collection, also called Hecho en Colorado, at History Colorado.

Whether you're a student interested in exploring Latinx art, a family looking for something to do that doesn't involve Netflix, or an art lover who wants draw off some steam, this coloring book should take you outside the lines.

The book includes pieces by Cal Duran, Javier Flores, Ana Marina Sanchez, David Ocelotl García and Leo Tanguma. Future editions will include art by Carlos Sandoval, Carlota Espinoza, Carlos Frésquez, Arlette Lucero, Stevon Lucero, Alicia Cisneros, Jolt and more.

"This project wouldn’t be possible without artists who, like us, care deeply about the access to art while schools and cultural institutions are closed," LCAC notes in a statement announcing the publication. "We thank them for their support, and everyone who is working together to provide relief for those in need. We hope we are able to put color back into your life by providing inspiration and comfort."

If you're a Latinx artist interested in submitting your work for future coloring books, you can do so on the LCAC website.