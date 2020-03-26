 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
One of the images in the Hecho en Colorado coloring book.EXPAND
One of the images in the Hecho en Colorado coloring book.
Leo Tanguma

Do This: Free Coloring Book of Colorado Latinx Art!

Kyle Harris | March 26, 2020 | 6:56am
AA

Time to color your world!

The Latino Cultural Arts Center, a Denver-based group dedicated to sharing the artistic expressions of Latinos in the United States and around the world, just released its first adult coloring book, Hecho en Colorado, which you can download for free at the LCAC website. The project is tied to an upcoming exhibit of works from the LCAC collection, also called Hecho en Colorado, at History Colorado.

Whether you're a student interested in exploring Latinx art, a family looking for something to do that doesn't involve Netflix, or an art lover who wants draw off some steam, this coloring book should take you outside the lines.

The book includes pieces by Cal Duran, Javier Flores, Ana Marina Sanchez, David Ocelotl García and Leo Tanguma. Future editions will include art by Carlos Sandoval, Carlota Espinoza, Carlos Frésquez, Arlette Lucero, Stevon Lucero, Alicia Cisneros, Jolt and more.

"This project wouldn’t be possible without artists who, like us, care deeply about the access to art while schools and cultural institutions are closed," LCAC notes in a statement announcing the publication. "We thank them for their support, and everyone who is working together to provide relief for those in need. We hope we are able to put color back into your life by providing inspiration and comfort."

If you're a Latinx artist interested in submitting your work for future coloring books, you can do so on the LCAC website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >