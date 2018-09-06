Review:Outliers Show Marks Seventh Anniversary of Leon Gallery

Artist and arts advocate Eric Dallimore first saw Denver as a Hurricane Katrina refugee back in 2005; on vacation in California when the storm hit, it took him six weeks to get back to New Orleans. And when he finally did reach the Big Easy, life there wasn't so easy anymore.

Dallimore moved to Colorado, with plans to be exiled here a short time and then return to New Orleans. But it didn’t work out that way, and in 2011, he and a couple of friends decided to open an art gallery, renting a small space on East 17th Avenue that would ultimately become Leon Gallery. As Dallimore was rehabbing the place, a musician friend asked if he could perform there. This serendipitous request led to Leon ultimately becoming both an art gallery and a performance venue.

Leon soon set itself apart by not only hosting performers, but featuring many young and emerging artists, including both fine artists and street artists, all of whom were given wide latitude to do whatever they wanted. Dallimore established this open-ended policy based on his own experiences as an artist; he says he doesn't believe in "over-curating.”