Dozens of Literary Things to Do in Colorado This Fall

When the weather turns cold, it's tempting to huddle on the couch with a blanket and a good book. But don't ignore all the great literary events in town this fall! Here's a starter set to bookmark:

Augusten Burroughs: The Running With Scissors author discusses his forthcoming work, Toil & Trouble; ticket price includes a copy of the book. October 7, 7 p.m., $37.77, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

Buzz! Inside the Minds of Thrill-Seekers, Daredevils, and Adrenaline Junkies: Author Ken Carter discusses his book Buzz! and the science behind risk-seeking personalities. November 4, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Colorado Chautauqua: October 16. Parker Malloy, "Unbreak the Internet," October 24. Ellen Kingman Fisher, Hill's Gold, December 11. Kelly Cordes, "The Stories We Tell," January 16. Dessa, "Senseless Love: Torch Songs and Brain Science," January 23. Dave Showalter, "Freedom to Roam," February 7. Marc Bekoff and Jessica Pierce, Unleashing Your Dog, March 4. John Gierach, Dumb Luck and the Kindness of Strangers, April 15. Joe Waterman, National Geographic Atlas of the National Parks, April 23. Helen Thorpe, "Fruits of Their Labor," April 28. $12 and up, Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282, chautauqua.com.

Denver Public Library Used Book Sale: The autumn edition of the massive twice-yearly sale happens just before Thanksgiving. November 20-23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver Central Library, 10 West 14th Avenue Parkway, dplfriends.org.

Fort Collins Book Fest: Food for Thought: This year's book festival is themed around local food cultures and sustainability, with food writers Toni Tipton-Martin and Sean Sherman attending. October 18-19, free, various Fort Collins locations, focobookfest.org.

The Great Debate: Like to argue, but not about politics, religion or anything important? Witness heated debates on the mundane on the third Tuesday of each month. 8-9:30 p.m., $8, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com.

History Colorado Center: Samantha Power, October 7. "140 Years of Colorado History," October 21. Para Mi Pueblo: Chicano Murals of Colorado Conference, October 19. "Colorado's Ski Patrol," November 18. Susan Helms, January 9. Andrés Reséndez, The Other Slavery, January 20. Carol Anderson, February 12. "La Cultura y El Movimiento: Juania Dominguez," February 17. Liette Gidlow, March 11. "Colorado's First Scientists," March 16. Gale Norton, April 9. "Studying the Sun in Colorado," April 20. "The Woolly West: Colorado's Hidden History of Sheepscapes," May 18. Dawn Teele and Sally Roesch Wagner, May 27. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org.

The Lighthouse Reading Show: The quarterly show includes readings from faculty and students at the Lighthouse Writers Workshop. October 4, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., free with registration, Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 1515 Race Street, 303-297-1185, lighthousewriters.org.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop Presents Julia Alvarez: Authors Alvarez (In the Time of the Butterflies) and Kali Fajardo-Anstine (Sabrina & Corina) discuss their creative processes and answer audience questions. November 6, 7:30 p.m., $20, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, lighthousewriters.org.

Literature of the Land Book Club: Farming for the Long Haul, October 16. Lentil Underground, November 13. 7 p.m., $5, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

MileHiCon: Join over a hundred sci-fi, fantasy and horror authors and artists for gaming, cosplay, robot wrestling and workshops at this event in its fifth decade. October 18-20, $20-$60, Hyatt Regency DTC, 7800 East Tufts Avenue, 720-234-7829, milehicon.org.

The Moth StorySLAM: Show up with a five-minute story fitting an assigned theme on the third Friday of every month; you may be chosen to pit your storytelling skills against others in a battle for tale-telling supremacy. Through December 20, 7:30 p.m., $17, Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue, themoth.org.

Music to My Fears: Brace yourself for a terrifying night of horror tales from local writers with live musical accompaniment providing the jump scares. October 5, 7 p.m., $15-$20, Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 1515 Race Street, denverhorror.com.

The Narrators: The third Wednesday of each month sees all kinds of folks telling true stories based on a monthly theme. 8 p.m., free-$5, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com.

National Geographic Live: Social by Nature, October 18. Life on the Vertical, December 27. Photography Without Borders, January 17. Day to Night, March 13. $26 and up, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.

Pen & Podium: Andrew Sean Greer, November 18. Michael Ondaatje, January 27. Min Jin Lee, March 16. Michael Pollan, May 11. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com. Note: All events are currently sold out; call to be added to waitlist.

Rocky Mountain Literary Festival: The intimate one-day event unites authors and audience to share their literary experiences. October 19, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Mount Vernon Canyon Club, 24933 Clubhouse Circle, Golden, rockymountainliteraryfestival.org. Note: This event is currently sold out; email to be added to waitlist.

The Science Lounge: "Bloodsuckers," October 17. "Exoplanets and Extraterrestrials," November 21. 6:30-9:30 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Shaun Boothe Presents the Unauthorized Biography Series: Boothe tells stories of cultural icons like MLK Jr., Muhammad Ali and Malala Yousafzai through hip-hop, rhyme and spoken word. February 6, 7 p.m., $20, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.

Strong America Tour: Engineer and land planner Chuck Marohn hits Lakewood in support of his book Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity. October 30, 6-7:30 p.m., $50, Lakewood Civic Center, 480 South Allison Parkway, Littleton, downtowncoloradoinc.org.

Suspect Press Fall Release Party: The quarterly magazine's release party includes poetry, comedy and fiction from this issue's contributors. October 5, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, $10 donation requested, Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, facebook.com.

Tattered Cover Book Store: Raina Telgemeier, Guts, October 12. Jojo Moyes, The Giver of Stars, October 17. W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog's Promise, October 24. Marissa Meyer, Supernova, November 7. Lindy West, The Witches Are Coming, November 15. Ree Drummond, The New Frontier, December 7. Various prices and Denver locations, tatteredcover.com.

Whale of a Used Book Sale: Three days; countless books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl. October 18-20, free, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 West Sixth Avenue, Golden, 303-403-5075, jeffcolibraryfoundation.org.

What's Your Story?: History Colorado's newest exhibit tells the stories of over 100 notable Coloradans and their accomplishments. Opens October 19, $14, History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org.



