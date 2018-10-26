Review:Low Down Dirty Blues Makes for an Uplifting Show

Director Randal Myler and musical director Dan Wheetman have explored music and songs in evocative corners of the culture for many years. They created Almost Heaven: The Songs and Stories of John Denver; Fire on the Mountain, with the songs of Appalachian miners; Mama Hated Diesels, which explored the lives of long-distance truckers; and their best-known collaboration, It Ain’t Nothin’ but the Blues, which began life as a school touring show at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in 1994 and went on to productions in New York and beyond. Now comes their latest offering, Low Down Dirty Blues, playing at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

The blues obviously aren’t a niche phenomenon; they tell a crucial American story. They have throbbed and sung beneath the surface culture of this country for generations. For a long time, these songs moved into the mainstream only once they’d been adopted by such well-known white artists as Elvis Presley and Pat Boone. In Low Down Dirty Blues, Big Mama says that she once heard one of her own compositions sung on television and it took her several minutes to recognize it.