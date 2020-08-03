Colorado Creatives: Macy Matarazzo

Macy Matarazzo’s been around, with no regrets: She’s been a puppeteer and artist, a clever fashion designer of doggie clothes, a retail entrepreneur, a yogi and a corporate climber. But as she experimented her way through life, love evaded her — until she decided to make a study of what she was doing wrong. Eventually, she found Larry, a chiropractor, artist and her perfect match, and instead of simply living happily ever after, Matarazzo decided to not only share her love-search story, but developed steps for finding love that anyone can learn and follow: She hung out a virtual shingle and became a professional love coach.

Is that the happy ending? More likely it's the happy beginning of a whole new universe. Learn more as Matarazzo breaks down life and love while answering the Colorado Creatives questionnaire.



Westword: What (or who) is your creative muse?

Macy Matarazzo: Giddiness is my muse! When I am feeling giddy and joyful, the ideas are flowing. I make it a habit to follow my awareness of what’s light and fun, whether it’s making a meal, doing marketing or helping someone heal a childhood trauma. I used to think that to create change in my life, it had to be serious or painful, and that if it was fun, then it wasn't valuable. What I know now is that breakthroughs can be a flash of amusement and don’t require crying my eyes out on the bathroom floor, waiting for an angel to appear.

Which three people, dead or alive, would you like to invite to your next party, and why?

Picking only one, because I have always wanted someone to ask me this. Hands down, it would be an orange Tic Tac lunch with Ru Paul, because s/he is a pioneer for self-acceptance through creative expression, unafraid to speak the hard truth to help others evolve, and advocating for celebrating our differences. Ru Paul inspires me and my mission, as it includes helping people fall in love with their “weirdness” and recognize how this is the advantage that they have in the world. So many of us feel like we don’t fit in — or like an outcast, or thinking we need to be “more” to be lovable, and the truth is, our quirks are the most brilliantly powerful things about us.

What does a love coach do, and why do we need one?

A love coach helps singles who want to find a partner and get the healing, tools and strategies necessary to allow real love in. Many singles, especially ones who find themselves single later in life, feel like there must be something wrong with them if they need help finding love, and that is the bigger problem. The shame that comes from thinking this should just happen, or believing that love happens for others but not for them, is what stops people from changing this. Intimate relationships require learning how to authentically connect, consciously communicate and experience vulnerability with one another.

Harvard did a 75-year study on what makes life most fulfilling, and the result? Loving relationships matter the most. Yet we don’t have a clue, and instead are forced to “wing it,” piecing together scenes from our parents (likely dysfunctional), episodes of The Brady Bunch and results from Cosmo quizzes. So it’s no surprise that 42 percent of all relationships end in divorce — and the percentage goes higher, adding in all who stay in miserable marriages, too afraid to make a change, worried about the kids or feeling trapped financially.

My mission as a love coach is to bring singles a “no shame” system to dissolve the blocks — and fall in love. When people know what it takes to be super-loved, finding "the one” is inevitable.

If you could give only one word of advice to someone looking for love, what would it be?

Literally one word? Play. Not one word. How you love your life is your love life.

What's your dream project?

I see bringing my love and relationship expertise in a playful, fun, edu-tainment way to a TV series to help singles create a new paradigm of finding love, where they can claim their love story without the “do this, text this, wear this” stupid rules and painful judgment that exist today. It would almost be like one of those home-remodeling shows, but you could show the transformation of creating a super-loving relationship. In a lot of ways, it’s not that much different: It’s fun, personalized and creative!

Denver (or Colorado), love it or leave it? What keeps you here — or makes you want to leave?

I love, love, love it. Beautiful climate and so many kind, inspiring, smart, innovative people and businesses here.

If you died tomorrow, what or whom would you come back as?

I will come back as a spiritual-guide/Cupid combo with a double major in Matchmaking and Mischief, where I coordinate a surge of love stories in the universe and, as a side hustle, prank my humans by making googly eyes appear on their toaster, knit-bomb a tree trunk on their path with a personal message, and change the radio station in their car to Broadway show tunes, just to let them know I got their back.

Who is your favorite Colorado Creative?

My husband, aka Lovely Laser Beam Larry, who by day is a chiropractor but is also a super-fun artist. He shares my love for vintage tchotchkes and creating delightful funky spaces, which are evident in our house. People walk in and say, “It feels like a gallery in here!” Last year he made a giant mobile that has a midcentury-mod vibe, with Jetsons shapes, faux wood and colorful lucite inlays. Turn on the spotlight, and it creates a movie of colorful forms adorning our living room. When I was single, I said I want someone who shares the same design taste, and he is that.

My other favorite Colorado Creative is Kirsten Coplans, owner of Sewn on Broadway. Her kitschy, upcycled clothes, vintage design and creative genius always leave me squealing with happiness. Her store also carries the fabulous maker Jil Cappuccio, whose house-dress designs make up most of my closet. It’s my uniform. I can’t leave that store without life-changing treasures! In fact, I say, “I like to dress how love feels,” and Sewn on Broadway fulfills that every time.

What's on your agenda now and in the coming year?

Right now I am taking applicants for my I AM SuperLoved year-long program and putting other courses online to help women break common habits that keep them single, with topics like “Getting Out of Self Doubt,” “Turning on the Love-Attraction Magic” and “Breaking the People-Pleasing Habit.”

Who do you think will (or should) get noticed in the local creative community in the coming year?

All of the change and innovation that has emerged from the pandemic that has supported and lifted spirits. SuperLOVED, my company, on a whim hosted a virtual prom on Zoom in June, and it was a blast. People — old, young, gay, straight, single and married, from all over the world — came dressed to a T, with corsages, fancy dinners and our celebrity guest, Jorge from Bachelor in Paradise , who was the “virtual bartender.” [They] came together to dance, laugh, eat, drink and connect. It was hysterical, and so needed.

Learn more about love coach Macy Matarazzo and her I AM SuperLOVED strategy sessions online.