Marc Maron Brings His Standup Show to Colorado

Comedy great Marc Maron, whose career has flourished in recent years with his hilarious and insightful podcast, WTF With Marc Maron, just announced a March performance in Boulder.
Maron's podcast has included smart interviews with everyone from the late Robin Williams to Keith Richards, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and former President Barack Obama. In addition to doing his podcast, Maron is starring in the Netflix series Glow and the IFC television series Aaron.
But he still finds time to do standup, and his next tour includes a performance at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street in Boulder.
Tickets, $35 plus fees, can be purchased by phone at 303-786-7030 or online at the Boulder Theater website.
