Reader: Meow Wolf Is a Purrfect Addition to the Denver Skyline

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

For more than a year, drivers have watched the future home of Meow Wolf Denver rise at the juncture of the I-25 exit to the Colfax viaduct. Some people think it looks like a piece of pizza, some think it looks like a ship. What's happening inside the building is still top-secret, but more than 100 local artists are working on the contents.

This week, though, Meow Wolf revealed a little more information about what's going into Meow Wolf Denver: a live performance venue that will hold over 450 people by night, and turn into another installation piece by day; a cafe highlighting local food; a shop with 1,500 plus items, many by Colorado creatives.

And like any worthwhile creative endeavor, Meow Wolf Denver is already inspiring discussion, as evidenced by the comments on the Westword Facebook post of the new developments there. Says Joe:

I can't wait for Meow Wolf to open so that I can see what's inside. That building is already a landmark that adds to Denver's skyline. It's purrfect!



Counters Sophie:



Go home, gentrifying scum! Chain art galleries are antithetical to DIY and these Santa Fe entrepreneur bros don't care about our city or the Sun Valley neighborhood.



Responds Matthew:



Speak for yourself. I'm a Denver artist and I am very excited for Meow Wolf to open. More art is more art, and that's a good thing.



Admits Jake:



I'm still confused about what the actual fuck this Meow Wolf shit is.



Responds Christy:



It's interactive art. House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe is a mazelike space where the visual and audio themes change as you move through it. Lots to look at and sometimes play with, very entertaining and stimulating. No drugs actually required!



Asks Cameron:

So it’s like a hippie IKEA?



Definitely not...but you really need to experience House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf's flagship installation in Santa Fe, to describe the place with any accuracy. Ditto for Omega Mart, which just opened in February in Las Vegas. Meow Wolf Denver promises to be bigger than both.

And it needs a name that will capture that. While the exact date of the opening is still unknown, so is what the installation inside the building will actually be called. What would you suggest the Meow Wolf Denver installation be named? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.