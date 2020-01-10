Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events Start This Weekend

In January 1986, people across the country celebrated the first official Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But Colorado had already created its own holiday the year before, pushed by then-state lawmaker Wilma Webb, who announced that Colorado would hold the first-ever Marade, a combination march and parade, in King's honor.

On Monday, January 20, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission will host its 35th MLK Marade, but there will be plenty of events leading up to it...and following. See the complete Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission schedule here; keep reading for some of the highlights in the metro area.

MLK Jr. Youth Summit: All Things Equity

Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Empower Community School, 450 South Chamber Road, Aurora

Young Aspiring Americans for Social and Political Activism (YAASPA) is presenting this free program, sponsored by the Aurora NAACP and focusing on equity. Find out more on the MLK Jr. Youth Summit Facebook page.

Prayer Vigil and MLK Jr. Commemoration Opening Ceremony

Monday, January 13, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora

The Aurora Community of Faith will host a prayer vigil, followed by the City of Aurora's Community Relations department's kickoff of a week of MLK events. Get the details here.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Concert & Humanitarian Awards

Tuesday, January 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex

This annual event combines good music with a celebration of good works, honoring four humanitarian leaders who live and lead in the example of peace and equality exemplified by Dr. Martin Luther King. Bertie Baigent will be leading the symphony, with guest performers on hand. Admission is free, but tickets are required; find out more here.

MLK Jr. Community Celebration: "The Words Ring On"

Wednesday, January 15, 6 p.m.

Heritage Event Center, 14401 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora

This free event features Grammy-winning artist Dorinda Clark-Cole. But there will be much more, including presentation of the Human Relations Commission MLK Jr. Legacy award, a reading by Aurora Poet Laureate Assetou Xango and the announcement of The Words Ring On Art, Poetry & Essay Contest winners. Admission is free and no RSVP is necessary; for more information, call 303-739-7280 or go to AuroraGov.org/MLK.

35th Annual MLK Social Responsibility Awards Luncheon

Friday, January 17, 11:45 a.m.

Hilton Denver City Center, 1701 California Street

This annual event will celebrate the 2020 honorees: Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis; Ball Corporation; Colorado Coalition for the Homeless; Nita Mosby Tyler; the Women’s Bean Project, John Yee (posthumously) and Bishop Dr. Acen Phillips, winning the Trailblazer award. Tickets to the Business Awards luncheon are $75; get them here.

Denver Black Equity Summit 2020

Saturday, January 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Boulevard

This all-day event will focus on equity in business, education, government and community, with presentations by the City and County of Denver Equity Team and the DPS Equity Team, as well as the Colorado Black Round Table "Equity in Denver Black Community Leadership Hearing Panel" and the presentation of the Commitment to Equity awards. Find out more here.

Aurora Motorcade and Wreath-laying

Monday, January 20, 7 a.m.

Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway

Gather at the Aurora Municipal Center to join the motorcade that departs at 7:30 p.m. for an 8 a.m. program at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 East Colfax Avenue. At 8:30 a.m., the group will head to the Marade in Denver.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade

Monday, January 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City Park to Civic Center Park

For this combination parade/march, thousands of participants will congregate at the Dr. King memorial in City Park at 9 a.m. for speeches before the marade heads out for Civic Center Park, for cake and a rally. Find out more here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Leadership Summit

Monday, January 20, noon to 4 p.m.

Manual High School, 2800 Williams Street

This Colorado Black Round Table program is designed for high school and middle school students, with discussions of black history, career optios and civic responsibility. There will be a special session for parents. Learn more here.

Martin Luther King Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions

Monday, January 20, 6 p.m.

Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street

A large percentage of the cowboys in the West were black, and this rodeo celebrates their accomplishments...and also puts the spotlight on African-American athletes who excel at these traditional activities today. Get more information and tickets at nationalwestern.com.



Do you know of other MLK events? Send information to editorial@westword.com.